Jeffrey Dean Morgan was going to leave the series

The actor in charge of playing Negan, Jeffrey Dean Morganrecently revealed that his character was destined to leave ”The Walking Dead”years ago. During the panel of the Comic Con in New York of the original series, Morgan spoke of his participation in the series and how at first he only planned to participate in it for three years.

“I think originally it was going to be three years,” he said. “I think that was the plan. I had a conversation with Scott Gimple, and it was like, ‘You have to be in this for at least three years if you want to be a part of this show.’ I was like, ‘That sounds like a long time.'” Gimple is the executive director and showrunner of The Walking Dead.

Morgan joined the series’ cast in 2016, making his debut as the evil Negan Smith in the season 6 finale. ”Who knew eight years later or whatever we’d be here. I can’t believe we’re celebrating the end of this show as we know it. It’s amazing to me,” the actor continued.

Although ”The Walking Dead” is about to come to an end, Morgan will not say goodbye to his role as Negan, as he will star in the next spin-off series ”The Walking Dead: Dead City” along with his co-star Lauren Cohanwho will also reprise her role from the original series as Maggie Greene.

Originally titled “Isle of the Dead,” the spinoff will follow Negan and Maggie through New York City, specifically in a zombie-infested version of Manhattan cut off from the mainland. ”Dead City” plans to premiere in AMC and AMC+ in April 2023.

The confirmation that Negan will star in the next spin off guarantees that the character will remain alive after the end of ”The Walking Dead”, so it has been a spoiler for all fans of the series.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan himself apologized to his fans for AMC’s decision to announce his participation in ”Dead City”, saying that ”I couldn’t say anything about the original series but I could talk about the next spin-off”.

The finale of ”The Walking Dead” will air on November 20, 2022.