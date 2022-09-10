Jeffrey Dean Morgan will alternate the new ‘The Walking Dead’ with his signing for ‘The Boys’

TheBoys has just secured another star signing for season 4. The filming of the new installments is preparing to receive Jeffrey Dean Morganin what will be his first television role after the end of The Walking Deadand waiting for its spin-off to be released, now renamed The Walking Dead: Dead City.







‘The Boys’ begins filming its season 4 and reveals the title of the first episode

Details about the incorporation of the interpreter, whose character remains secret, are not exactly abundant, Deadline collects. It should be said that he will be a recurring actor in the cast of the season, which has just started filming.

Will meet with Eric Kripke (‘Supernatural’)

This will allow Morgan to meet with the creator of Supernatural, Eric Kripke, now at the controls of the adaptation of the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comics. The actor was linked to the long-running fiction of The CW as John Winchester, the father of the leading duo.

Therefore, this signing is not too surprising. Especially considering that Kripke had already spoken of his interest in bringing Morgan into the fold. “He’s a huge fan of the series, so we’ve been talking about it. We’re trying to come up with something for Season 4. Nothing’s finalized, but we’re trying to get him on, considering your busy work schedule”, he recently acknowledged.

Leading ‘Dead City’, spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead’

Ahead, Morgan has the third and final part of season 11, the definitive one, of The Walking Dead. It will not be Negan’s farewell, a role that he has been incarnating since the end of the sixth season of the zombie fiction, because this summer the filming of Dead City began -formerly known as Isle of the Dead– the fourth iteration of the AMC franchise, focusing on his character and that of MaggieLauren Cohan.

As can be seen with these two series, it is a regular presence in productions based on or inspired by vignettes. But your credentials don’t stop there: Watchmen, The losers, Jonah Hex and even his brief role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice they confirm it.