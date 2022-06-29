Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison

EFE Latam Videos

Sánchez before the NATO summit: “Putin, you are not going to win”

Madrid, June 29 (EFE).- The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, took advantage of a forum organized this Wednesday for the NATO summit to send a direct message to the President of Russia, “Putin, you are not going to win; international order and norms will prevail.” Sánchez made these statements in his speech at the forum “NATO in the era of competition between the great powers” organized by the Elcano Royal Institute and other European institutions on the margins of the Atlantic Alliance summit being held in Madrid. Minutes before the 32nd NATO summit officially begins, Sánchez underlined its character as a “historic turning point” for the organization, since it is being held in “a very difficult context” and due to the importance and transcendence of the decisions that must be adopted. Thus, he stressed that the summit will not only entail the enlargement of NATO and the approval of a new strategic concept for the next 10 years, but it must also provide the allies “with the necessary tools to be able to respond vigorously to the challenges of our time”. In addition, the Alliance must agree to reinforce its deployment on the eastern flank and the development of new instruments that allow it to carry out the necessary research “to be better prepared with cutting-edge capabilities.” “All this will require funding,” warned the president, of what will be another critical discussion in the next two days, on “how to finance NATO’s future mission”. Thus, this Wednesday and Thursday will be days of agreements and analysis and diagnosis at a time of “competition between great powers, and a change in the balance of power after the decline of some nations and the increase in strength of others”. It was then that he stressed that “what we cannot allow is that countries break the international order based on norms and rules, in integrity, sovereignty and territory.”That is why we send a very clear message: Putin, you are not going to win; order and rules are going to prevail,” he said.(c) Agencia EFE