Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands in the Caribbean are up for sale for $125 million

Aerial view of Little St. James Island.

Private Caribbean islands owned by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein have been put up for sale and could fetch up to $125 million.

Daniel Weiner, a lawyer for Epstein’s estate, confirmed to the BBC that the two islands, Little St James and Great St James, are on the list of assets placed on the market.

Weiner said that part of the proceeds from the sale will be used to settle pending claims.

Epstein died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on allegations of sex trafficking and conspiracy. She was 66 years old.

