Jeffrey Fondeur: first Dominican with a 100% scholarship at UF

Jeffrey Fondeur Polanco He left the Dominican Republic in 2016 to spend the summer vacations in the United States, but that was not the case, he stayed in a country he barely knew without suspecting that the reward for his “emotional shock” would be that at 21 he would have two careers and a specializationthanks to one Full scholarship received from the fifth best public university in the US.

Fondeur Polanco says that during his school life in Santo Domingo he was a meritorious student and that he was recognized throughout the campus, therefore, arriving in the United States with a totally different educational method where “you become one more number” and with a level of very basic English, was the biggest obstacle in adapting to his new reality.

He understood that to stand out in American classrooms he had to try a little harder to be the best among the best and, he accepted the challenge, which several years later would bear great fruit.

And he achieve it. At 16, after making a first report to obtain a scholarship at one of the universities in the North American country, one of them, in which he said he felt less interested from the start, accepted the adolescent with those first essential data about his life, achievements, situation financial and academic record.

However, Jeffrey was not alone, he had the personal mentorship of María Ozuna and her daughters, who not only helped him harness his potential, but also throughout the entire scholarship application process, the young man gratefully recalls.

Thus, one afternoon, while he was in the supermarket, he received the call that materialized the sum of his efforts both in his country of origin, where at only 14 years old he was already in his second year of high school; as the one in which he impetuously came to stay, in which he was nominated for Silver Knightthe highest award given to high school students in Florida for achievement and community service.

The University of Florida (UF), considered the fifth best public university in the United States and the best in that state with an acceptance rate of 31%, awarded a full scholarship to the young Santo Domingo native, becoming the first Dominican to receive this type of aid.

Fondeur Polanco was accepted to six other universities

“Opportunities are not going to appear, you find them,” said Fondeur Polanco, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a double degree, Political Science and International Studies, and with a specialization in the European Continent and Anthropology.

The young Dominican is not sure if he will dedicate himself to politics or law, although he said that he would like to first enter Law School and then venture into politics. What he is clear about is his desire to collaborate in social causes, which is why he participated in the protest on February 27 in the Plaza de la Bandera in the country and expressed his desire to be part of the Corps of Peace.

“I would like to return to my country,” says Fondeur Polanco about practicing in the Dominican Republic where, in his opinion, politics needs the knowledge and experience of young people who leave the territory in search of a more complete education, as well as those who decide to stay.

“I like to help,” said the young man who now works at the Miami law firm Rubenstein Law, PA. “Motivating others makes me very happy and this helps in a way,” he said, speaking about the effect of telling his story to others.

Jeffrey Fondeur Polanco would like his story to inspire other young people, but he warned that without determination, dedication and without seeking the tools to carry out what you are passionate about, dreams cannot be fulfilled.

In addition, he invites you to immerse yourself in the world of reading, which he considers “helps us learn, to see things from different perspectives” and makes you “more humble.”

_____

*Write your concerns, suggestions and comments to redaccionusa@diariolibre.com.