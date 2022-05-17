Tracing the history of cycling shorts development, Jelenew’s R&D team found that although there are significant structural differences and needs between men and women. For the last 100 years, both male and female cyclists have worn the same compact cycling shorts construction. They know that the “bike board” affects cyclists a lot; It is the main component that influences the comfort of cycling shorts, athletic performance and the health and hygiene index. Unscientific structure and design will erase women’s health, comfort and beauty. The women’s cycling apparel industry is in dire need of a cycling brand that is “truly made for women”, one that can solve the pain points of female consumers. So female cyclists can enjoy the same healthy cycling as male cyclists.

Jelenew Creative Director leuprevious Chanel Haute Couture designer, created the Jelenew research team and product development team in Paris France. According to the different physiological compositions of men and women and the different needs in the riding process, it has taken the lead in introducing moulage technology to the design of professional cycling shorts. He led the development of the first professional cycling shorts for women, the Jelenew 1 + 1 model: detachable and padded outdoor cycling shorts. These cycling shorts subvert the integrated internal structure of traditional cycling shorts. They are the world’s first truly professional cycling shorts made for women.

As the world’s largest charity dinner, amfAR has become one of the most anticipated events during It was Film Festival. Each session attracted many international celebrities to come and help. As a high-profile event, amfAR is also careful in its selection of co-branding. The list of official partners was Chopard, Bvlgari, Harry Winston and Louis VuittonThe best brands that celebrities love. This year, amfAR’s official invitation letter included cutting-edge brand Jelenew, the only non-Chopard sponsor.

leu He said: “Jileno is honored to be the featured sponsor of amfAR over 75 It was Film Festival. Over the years, this fine base has dedicated itself to advocating for the impact of AIDS and HIV, providing financial support to HIV/AIDS researchers around the world and striving to translate their research results into policy, prevention and effective therapeutic education. program that benefits Globalism. Each of us has the ability to lead the transformation. As an individual, the force may not be that great. However, when we come together, we are changing the rules of the game in the world. Jelenew is proud to be a part of this. «

It is known that the new Jelenew x Stéphane Rolland cycling culotte dress, which this time will be auctioned at the charity dinner, is inspired by the golden age of Spain 17th century, a “dark biker bride” dress with the sense of the time. Stephane Rolland designs the upper body black dress based on drawings by Goya and Velasquez and the oversized black jacket with more stripes. The sleeves are embroidered with Art Deco crystals. Jelenew is based on the first professional padded cycling pants. He is inspired by the “Goddess of Victory” from the Louvre Museum. He was inspired by the pants of a 17th century Spanish nobleman to create cycling pants with a feminine and avant-garde touch. This is the first multidisciplinary collaboration between Sports Technology and Haute Couture, a milestone in the fashion industry.

All proceeds from the new cycling apparel auction will be donated to the amfAR Fund for AIDS Research.

ABOUT JELENEW

Jelenew is a leading American cycling brand born for women. He makes the world’s first truly made women’s cycling shorts. He brings a pioneering combination of “haute couture and sportswear” and carefully designs each product with “luxury navigation technology” to provide the most accurate sports experience and promote a healthy lifestyle for cyclists to enjoy modern suburban cycling and with style.

About amfAR and amfAR Gala

amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to supporting AIDS research, HIV prevention, curative education and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $617 million In its programs it has awarded more than 3,500 scholarships to research teams from all over the world.

Celebrities often donate auction items to the foundation. Previous donors included Uma Thurman, karlie klossY Mila Govovich. The 25th annual gala welcomed the #MeToo movement. It was presided over by 25 outstanding women from stage and screen, who are: Alessandra Ambrosiodolphin Poppy, cute evangelistY Silvia FendiY eileen gettyY kate hudsonY Scarlett JohanssonY Mila GovovichY Heidi klumY daphne cream (daughter matilde cream), Carolina KurkovaSienna Miller Angela Missoni mary the fatherY Katy PerryNatasha Polly Aishwarya RaiY vanessa red graveY Julie Richardsonkaren rodriguez Caroline ScheufeleIrina Shaik, lara stoneY donatella versaceY Michelle Yeoh. Previously auctioned items include various images by Andy WarholY Annie Leibovitz Portrait sessions, residencies at fashion moguls, celebrity homes, and 53-carat diamond jewelry. Heidi klum She privately donated her Bentley S3 Convertible for one of the highest bids, worth €200,000.

