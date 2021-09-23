Jemima Kirke: 10 things you don’t know about the actress







In recent years the British actress Jemima Kirke has become increasingly noted for her roles, especially those held in some popular television series. However, there are many activities that have seen Kirke engaged, some of which even outside the world of entertainment. More and more committed as a real protagonist, hers could quickly become one of the names and faces most present on the small or large screen. Also thanks to an extraordinary talent and a particularly evident charisma.

Here are 10 things you don’t know about Jemima Kirke.







Jemima Kirke: her films and TV series

1. He has acted in several feature films. The big screen debut for the actress comes in 2010 thanks to the film Tiny Furniture, an independent film winner of the award for best fictional feature film at the South by Southwest. He later starred in Ava’s Possessions (2015) and The Little Hours (2017), the latter freely inspired by the first and second short stories of the third day of Decameron by Giovanni Boccaccio. In this way he has the opportunity to act alongside Alison Brie, Dave Franco And John C. Reilly. Later he also stars in Wild Honey Pie! (2018), Untogether (2018), with Jamie Dornan, All These Small Moments (2018) and Sylvie’s Love (2020), with Tessa Thompson.

2. She is known for some famous series. The first noteworthy role, which allows the actress to be better known by the general public, is that of Jessa Johansson in the series Girl, where she acted from 2012 to 2017. Subsequently in 2018 she covered the role of Adelaide in the Netflix miniseries Maniac, where it reads next to Jonah Hill and Emma Stone. In 2021 he is instead among the protagonists of the third season of Sex Education, always on Netflix. For 2022, she is expected to play Melissa in Conversations with Friends, based on the novel of the same name by Sally Rooney.

Jemima Kirke in Sex Education

3. He is among the protagonists of the new season of the Netflix series. Currently the actress is featured on the small screen as one of the new cast members of the popular Netflix series Sex Education. In the third season, in fact, she takes on the role of Hope Haddon, the new principal of the high school in Moordale. The character, who initially shows himself particularly young and open to free thought, will acquire more and more negative shades, becoming a real despot ready to restore order and discipline. In the series the actress is found to act in particular alongside the actors Asa Butterfield And Emma Mackey.

Jemima Kirke has tattoos

4. He has 23 tattoos. Although you may not notice it at first glance, the actress boasts a total of 23 tattoos on her body. Most of these, being quite small, are out of sight. Among the most famous, however, there is a spider’s web on the right hand; the word “Rozy” on the left foot; a flower on the left shoulder; the word “mama” on the side of the left hand; a heart with Roman numerals on the palm of the left hand; some tribal designs on the inside of the left forearm; a tiger on the inside of the left forearm and a blue star on the inside of the right ear.

Jemima Kirke: who is her sister

5. Her sister is also an actress. Daughter of the drummer Simon Kirke and the owner of the vintage boutique Geminola Lorrain Dellal, Kirke has two sisters. The first, Domino Kirke followed his career as a musician, while the second, Lola Kirke, she is also an actress. In particular, this one became famous for the roles of Greta in Liar love – Gone Girl and Hailey in the series Mozart in the Jungle. However, it can also be found in Mistress America, Fallen and Barry Seal – An American story. The two sisters then starred together in Untogether.

Jemima Kirke and Michael Mosberg

6. She was married to a lawyer. Kirke has always been very reserved about her private life. However, it is known that in 2009 she married the lawyer Michael Mosberg, with whom she has had two children over the years. Very little was known about the couple until January 2017, when they announced their separation. Precisely this unfortunate event was a source of inspiration for her to give life to some paintings with women in wedding dress, including a self-portrait wearing just this type of dress.

7. Has a new relationship. As of July 2017, however, Kirke has a relationship with the Australian music and singer Alex Cameron. Also in this case, the actress has always been very careful to keep her public life distinct from her private one, thus avoiding an external intrusion into the latter. Kirke then had the opportunity to direct some video clips of songs written by her partner. Cameron, for his part, has instead revealed that his 2019 album Miami Memory is heavily influenced and based on his relationship with the actress.

Jemima Kirke is on Instagram

8. Has a personal account. Kirke is present on the Instagram social network with a verified personal profile, currently followed by 515 thousand people. Within this, with over 200 posts, the actress is used to sharing images related to her work as an actress, in particular with the behind the scenes of some sets. However, there are also images related to his other activities and photos relating to his private life, with places visited, curiosities or moments spent with friends and family. Lastly, there are also images of many of the paintings she made.

Jemima Kirke: her paintings

9. She has a degree in art and painting. Besides acting, Kirke’s other great passion is painting. Before embarking on a career in the entertainment world, in fact, he obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting from the Rhode Island School of Design. From that moment on she devoted herself quite continuously to this passion of hers, also giving rise to some exhibitions where to exhibit her paintings. In particular, the exhibition should be mentioned Sargeant’s Daughters, where he showed portraits of women, some high-necked and others full-length, in their wedding dresses.

Jemima Kirke: age and height of the actress

10. Jemima Kirke was born in London, England, April 26, 1985. The actress is 157 centimeters tall overall.

