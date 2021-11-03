Jen Oneal leaves the leadership of the company after a few months from his entry – Nerd4.life

The changes continue in Blizzard with the announcement ofabandonment also of Jen Oneal, which was placed at the top with the role of leader of the company along with Mike Ybarra only last August: Oneal will abandon its role and the company in its entirety at the end of 2021.

Right after J. Allen Brack left the scene, in the midst of the chaos generated in Activision Blizzard after the famous lawsuit for harassment and discrimination which upset the company, had led to the change at the top with the positioning of Mike Ybarra and Jen Oneal as co-leaders of the software house.

In the recent financial meeting of Activision Blizzard, however, it was announced the abandonment of Oneal which will take place at end of 2021, that is about 4 months after his inauguration.

Jen Oneal, recently named co-leader of Blizzard, leaves the company

“I am not doing this because I have no hope for Blizzard,” Oneal reported, “On the contrary, I am inspired by the passion everyone has here, in working towards meaningful and lasting change with all their heart,” Oneal said in a letter. , confirming his intentions.

“This energy inspired me to leave the role and explore the possibility of doing something more to intersect games and diversity, and possibly have a wider impact on the industry that would also benefit Blizzard. clear in what form I will be able to do this, I am happy to embark on a new journey to find out “.

Oneal previously served as vice president of development at Vicarious Visions, a study that was recently completely absorbed by Activision just a few months ago. She is also a member of Women in Games International, a nonprofit organization that works to increase diversity and economically fair treatment within the gaming industry.

“I mean the Blizzard community of strongly believe in Mike and in the rest of Blizzard’s leadership in both the culture of the company and their games, “said Oneal,” Blizzard’s best days are coming, I truly believe in that. I also hope this letter leads you to think about what you can all do to make others feel welcome and at ease – regardless of gender, race or identity – free to be themselves. “

Undoubtedly this also adds to the various problems Interior of Activision Blizzard, which led, among other things, to the postponement of Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, as discovered in these hours. Recently, CEO Bobby Kotick cut his salary by 99% as a demonstration gesture in support of the company. Mike Ybarra it remains pretty much Blizzard’s only guide for the moment.