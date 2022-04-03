Jen Psaki plans to leave the White House for MSNBC

Psaki’s response to a man’s question about abortion 1:07

(CNN) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki plans to leave the Biden administration in the coming weeks and head to MSNBC, two people familiar with the matter told CNN on Friday.

Psaki has not officially signed a contract with the progressive cable news network, but talks are in advanced stages, the people said.

Axios, which was the first to break the news, reported that Psaki will host a show for NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. He will also appear on MSNBC shows.

MSNBC declined to comment.

A White House official declined to confirm Psaki’s future plans. But the official said, “Jen is here and she works hard every day on behalf of the president to give you the answers to the questions you have, and that’s where her focus is.”

It is unclear who will replace Psaki when he steps down. The White House declined to comment on the matter, but deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will almost certainly be under consideration. White House communications director Kate Bedingfield, who made her debut by briefing the press this week, is also a likely candidate.

Multiple television networks have expressed interest in hiring Psaki, according to one of the people who spoke to CNN.

Psaki, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, is expected to remain as press secretary at the White House Correspondents’ Association annual dinner, the first in three years, on March 30. April.

When he makes the move, Psaki will become the second top White House communications official to depart for MSNBC. Symone Sanders, who was the primary spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, left the White House earlier this year and will begin hosting an MSNBC show on weekends in May.

Psaki has served as a press secretary since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. In the years prior, she was a political commentator for CNN. And before that, she worked in the Obama administration as White House communications director and State Department spokesperson.