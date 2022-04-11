Jencarlos Canela disconnects from social networks: “I’m not proud of my platforms”

Singer Jencarlos Canela will take a break from social media to “really connect with what really matters in life.”

The artist made the announcement tonight through his Instagram and Facebook account.

In the publication, the popular soap opera actor spoke of forgiving himself and forgiving several people. He also called for attention to mental health. “There is no project more important than oneself,” said the interpreter of hits like “Bajito” and “Pa’ qué me invitan”, who currently has 3.8 million followers on Instagram and 8.8 million followers on Facebook.

Recently, the artist appeared in the series “The Expanding Universe of Ashley García” (Netflix) and in August 2022, he will be on the big screen with the premiere of the comedy and action film “Man from Toronto”, in which he exchanges scenes with Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco and Ellen Barkin, among others.

Next, the message published by Jencarlos Canela:

“I need some time for myself. Sometimes it is necessary to disconnect to truly connect with what really matters in life.

I have to love myself a little more. Forgive me. Forgive a few people and apologize to a couple more.

I want to reassess what success is to me. Why I do what I do. Replace some harmful vices with productive ones.

Most people. Not to say all. Here we only show a version of ourselves where everything seems to be fine as long as we upload a post about something more or less difficult that we are experiencing, it is not even 100% real

This is affecting everyone’s mental health. I’m not proud of my platforms. I feel like I can be harnessing them for a much bigger purpose. I want to focus on quality over quantity.

Take care and invest in your mental health. There is no project more important than oneself.

See you soon, Jencarlos Canela”.