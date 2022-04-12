Jencarlos Canela withdraws from social networks to take care of his mental health | entertainment

The singer and actor, Jencarlos Canela made the decision to withdraw from social networks and get away from public life for a while to deal with mental health.

In a letter published on his Instagram account, Caramba’s voice assured that during this time he will reassess what success is for him.

“I have to love myself a little more. Forgive myself. Forgive a few people and apologize to a couple more,” she wrote.

“Most people. Not to say all. Here we only show a version of ourselves where everything seems to be fine as long as we upload a post about something more or less difficult that we are experiencing, it is not even 100% real,” he added. .

Precisely, in March, Canela told THE SPOKESPERSON that to maintain a healthy life he prioritized his mental health.

The best recipe to maintain the perfect balance between physical and mental health is dedication…

“I take my therapies almost every day with someone I blindly trust. That person is Arlene Prieto, who was my psychology teacher in high school. I have maintained a relationship with her because she is a ‘life coach’ and I can talk a lot with her. We do 30-minute sessions, which we call ‘check ins’, and then there are the longer sessions that are one hour “Cinnamon said then to this newspaper.

As a result of the publication, public figures did not hesitate to show their support for the singer, including his girlfriend, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2017, Danna Hernández.

“Self awareness is a gift, to see changes you have to walk differently and I am proud of your effort. Here to support you and accompany you in the process. I love you”, model posted.

Raphy Pina, Prince Royce, Mario López, Paco López, Mollusco, Guaynaa, among others, sent their messages of support to the 33-year-old artist.





On Canela’s agenda there is an album pending that would reflect her healing process and several films.