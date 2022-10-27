Jenifer: her rare secrets about her love life

In the columns of Gala, Thursday, October 27, 2022, Jenifer made tender confidences about her love life. Of a very discreet nature about her private life, she came out of her nature reserve to ensure that her family will always be her priority.

Jenifer is no longer a heart to take. Today, she is married to Ambroise Fieschi and seems to be happier than ever. However, as she confided in the columns of GalaThursday, October 27, 2022, the first winner of the star Academy had to face many disappointments throughout his career. But she always managed to get out of all the complicated situations in which she could find herself. “We are a bit of a phoenix in the family. We are always reborn from our ashes“, she confided, laughing. “Like everyone, I have known less joyful moments, difficult ordeals to live. Loves, disenchantments. Trials of life as everyone can know“, she continued to make it clear that success does not prevent heartache.

Driven by the love of her loved ones and thanks to her strength of character, she has always managed to climb the slope. She assured that she had been carried by the love of her audience, but it is mainly thanks to her children that she never gave up. “I became a mother early, at 19, so that quickly put me in front of my responsibilities. I had to be strong“, she revealed. When she looks back on her life, even though she is now only 39 years old, she has the feeling “to have already lived a thousand lives“. Today, the one who is about to return to the front of the stage with the release of her new album soberly titled No. 9expected on November 4, 2022, she will continue to do everything possible to protect her children.

Jenifer describes herself as a “mom wolf”

She describes herself as a “mother wolf“.”My children are my priority and they do not lack love“, she confided with tenderness. And to add: “They are very surrounded, but my balance also goes through the music. (…) My base is there, very solid“Even if she needs the stage and her audience to feel good, there is no question for Jenifer of influencing the future of her children. She does not want them to become artists if it is not their choice. “I want them to take the time to go through all the stages of life. I will do everything to make them happy“, she said again.

She only wishes her sons”feel good in their head“. No doubt the will of all moms in the world. “Above all, I encourage them to give their all so that they can one day choose their future..” As a reminder, Jenifer is the happy mother of three children: Aaron Nouchy, fruit of her love with Maxime Nucci, Joseph Neuvic, who was born from her story with Thierry Neuvic and finally Juvanni Fieschi, who has just had one year.The blended family seems to have found its bearings and everyone has taken their place.