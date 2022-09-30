Jenifer Lopez becomes the new global ambassador for a lingerie brand

Before the resumption of Ligue 1, the French press revealed new information on the situation of Kylian Mbappe at PSG. According to several sources, the French striker would have demanded the signing of Lewandowski, Rashford or Dembélé.

Kylian Mbappé is once again unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain. This was reported by the French press and even assumed to some extent by the player recently, when he mentioned that he was playing more freely in the France team.

“It’s different here, they ask me to do something other than the club, I have more freedom. The picker has a spearhead like Giroud who occupies the defenders and I can take advantage of the space that generates. In Paris I don’t have that, I’m often asked to be a pivot. It’s different”, said the striker after Les Bleus’ recent game against Austria for the Nations League.

RMC Sport has now unveiled new data. Mbappé, after agreeing to renew his contract with PSG, asked for a maximum level reinforcement for the attack, such as Lewandowski, Rashford or Dembélé. But that didn’t happen.

A disappointment confirmed after the close of markets by Luís Campos, football advisor to the French club. “I am not satisfied [du marché] because in the end we didn’t find the perfect balance. It’s hard to have perfection, but we’re working on it.” explained the Portuguese, in an interview with RMC on September 15