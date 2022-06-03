Jenifer torpedoed because of Nicki Minaj, the real reason revealed

Mother of three children, perhaps soon a fourth, Jenifer was gently mocked by the magazine Public, which made a comparison with the rapper Nicki Minaj.

The two stars are the same age.

“Break into the world of song, it is not given to everyone. Jenifer and Nicki Minaj know something about it. One is an American pop star and the other a star of French song… Two great careers at 39, ”reports the magazine Public, including the front page of its June 3 edition, the front page of which is devoted to Prince Harry.

A few numbers have been thrown around. Juvanni’s mom would be far behind.

We learn in particular that the American would have sold 30 times more than the ex-coach of The Voice.

“His flow and look have won over fans around the world. It is certain that between the two, there is no comparison. Whether it’s in terms of hairstyle or dress look, Nicki is more fun, ”commented the publication.

The one who shares the life of Ambroise, a Corsican restaurateur “would do well to do the Minaj in her cupboards if she wants to follow his example”. Little chance however that she wants to look like him.

