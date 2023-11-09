Jeni’s opens first US store in Beverly Hills – WWD

Could this be a trend? Looking to the LA market for more Italian fashion brand exposure and retail growth?

Just a few months ago, Italian brand Eleventy expanded into a new permanent location in Beverly Hills, and now Jenny, where Gianni Versace got his start working with Jenny sister brand Byblos, is back with its first U.S. store in Brighton Way. has come. The doors are down on the same side of the road.

This new outpost is a big deal for Jeni’s, which only has two stand-alone stores in Italy – one in Milan and one in Capri.

“I think it’s going to be a good market for me,” said Sarah Cavazza Facchini, Jenni’s creative director, who was in town for the opening of the new boutique. “People love the femininity and shapes of my clothes. “They like the quality of the fabric and the beautiful touch.”

White is a dominant color in the Jenni collection, and it was well employed in the approximately 2,700-square-foot space located at 9536 Brighton Way. The interior is a combination of white marble floors and touches of white oak. The white walls have a special texture that resembles the blockchain pattern used in most of Jenny’s clothes.

Sara Cavazza Facchini. Courtesy: Jenny

Cavazza Facchini, who has been creative director since 2013, wanted to create a cool, casual atmosphere with a California spirit that was inviting for women to enjoy their time together while keeping with the collection’s stylish look.

Working with celebrity influencers has been important for brand building. Three years ago, when Jennifer Lopez chose the Jennie white blockchain bandage dress for her music video “Patsy Lonely,” a trailer aired for two weeks in New York’s Times Square, boosting the label’s name recognition. Other influencers who wear the brand include Eva Longoria, Rita Ora, Becky G and Cindy Mello.

On Wednesday night, Jenni hosted a cocktail party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood to celebrate the store’s opening. Attendees included Jaden Smith, Jasmine Sanders, Kate Beckinsale, Carmella Rose and Mia Moretti, and the brand is relying on celebrity dressing and the red carpet for exposure, now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended.

The US has already been a good market for the Milan-based brand. The company said about 40 percent of its revenue comes from the US through online sales and wholesale accounts. Cavazza Facchini said the label is very popular in Europe as well as Mexico and Brazil.

Jenny’s typical customer is 30 years of age and older. “She is a businesswoman, a powerful woman who has to work from day till evening. “She wants to be attractive,” the creative director explained.

The label was founded in 1962 by Arnaldo and Donatella Girombelli, who had a boutique in Ancona and a tailor’s shop next door. A little more than 10 years later, Girombelis introduced an additional brand called Byblos, where Gianni Versace was a young designer. In 2001, Prada acquired the company, and in 2011, it was purchased by Swinger International, based in Verona, Italy.

The brand is still made in Italy and uses luxurious Italian fabrics that have a soft feel and beautiful shine. “When I look at my clothes, I see the same DNA, the white colour, the metallic details and the special embroideries,” the creative director explains.

The label’s Spring 2024 collection was recently on the runway in Milan. The look featured more flowing silhouettes, abandoning previous more constructed designs. The dominant color was white, often done in shiny fabrics that added a casual yet sophisticated feel to the pieces.

Since 2016, Cavazza Facchini said she has been placing greater emphasis on sustainable fabrics and materials. “I wanted to do this not only from a business standpoint but from an ethical standpoint,” she said, adding that she has two children who deserve to inherit a better planet.