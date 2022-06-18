Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen star in new Amazon series

Jenna Coleman, one of the Doctor’s companions in “Doctor Who”, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, remembered for “The Haunting of Hill House«, The protagonists of the «Wilderness» series will be pan, reported the Deadline portal.

The fiction, which will begin filming this June in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, will debut on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform in 2023, and will be available in more than 240 countries.

Written and created by Marnie Dickens, the production is based on the novel of the same name by BE Jones, published in 2019, Deadline highlights.

The story it presents revolves around a British couple made up of Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen), who seem to have a perfect life: a solid marriage, a glamorous new life in New York and youth. That is until she finds out about Will’s extramarital affair.

“The pain of deception is quickly followed by another emotion: rage. Revenge is her only option, and when Will proposes a trip through the epic National Parks of the United States to give their relationship a new beginning, Liv knows how to get it, “says Deadline, who also notes that the series” is a story of twisted love, where a dream party and supposed ‘eternal happiness’ quickly turn into a living nightmare”.

“I am looking forward to entering this path, into the desert and the depths beyond. Working alongside Oliver, and in the hands of the wonderful So Yong Kim, Marnie Dickens and Liz Kilgarriff at Firebird Pictures, we will explore the limits of a relationship that is tested in unimaginable ways. I know this is going to be an extraordinary journey.” Jenna Coleman through a statement.

After her time in “Doctor Who”, where she gave life to Clara, Jenna Coleman has shown her versatility and with leading roles in acclaimed series such as “Victoria”, “The Serpent” and “The Sandman”. She has also participated in films such as “Victoria”. Likewise, she stood out in films such as “Me Bofore You” (with Emilia Clarke) and “Captain America: The First Avenger”. Soon, she will be the star of “Klokkenluider”, still unreleased.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, meanwhile, has made a name for himself with particularly dark roles. In addition to “The Haunting of Hill House”, he was also in “The Haunting of Bly Manor”, where he played the fearsome Peter Quint, opposite Victoria Pedretti (You). His other film credits include the role of the menacing Toni in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter”; as well as “The Invisible Man”. One of his upcoming projects is the biographical drama “Emily”, directed by Frances O’Connor, and which tells about the life of Emily Bronte.