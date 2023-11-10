Jenna Ortega almost dyed her hair to get more roles

November 7, 2023 at 12:16 pm.

recently, Jenna Ortega She shared in an interview what her experience was like as a child actress, and revealed that, due to her appearance, her chances of getting a role were low.

The Mexican and Puerto Rican actress explained this in Harper’s Bazaar magazine, mentioning that since she looked like a “typical Latina girl”, she decided to pass herself off as a white girl. Also considered dyeing my hair blonde for.

“As a child actor, there are only two jobs you can aspire to: being the younger version of a character or playing someone’s daughter. And there weren’t many leading Hispanic actors that I could have been that for.”he explained Jenna Ortega,

Jenna Ortega didn’t want to be a bad example for girls

Jenna Ortega He said that most of the jobs he applied for didn’t get him anywhere because he looked a certain way: “It was really hard to hear that the very thing you can’t change is keeping you from succeeding.”

Then, it occurred to her that if she dyed her hair blonde, maybe she could get more roles, because she would look like ‘Cinderella’: “But I thought, ‘I don’t want other girls to look at the screen and feel like they have to change their appearance to be considered beautiful or worthy.'”

And this is not his only internal conflict. Jenna OrtegaBecause despite being considered a Latina artist, she doesn’t feel that she truly represents the Hispanic community.

“I wasn’t born in a Spanish-speaking country, I haven’t spent much time in Mexico and I’ve never been to Puerto Rico. So I feel that I am not capable of being a proper representative.”expressed the hero ofmarlina,

However, Jenna Ortega She wants to believe that her work can help open more doors for actors and actresses of Latin descent in the American entertainment industry, as well as provide representation for girls who don’t typically see themselves reflected on screen. Are.