Jenna Ortega discussed her Latinx identity in a recent Harper’s Bazaar interview

Actress Jenna Ortega has been named Harper’s Bazaar Breakthrough Artist of the Year, and in a recent interview Along with the publication, she discussed her Latinx identity and what it means to her to be a representative of her culture.

The actress of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent talked about her goal to be an inspiration to other Latinos in the interview.

“I want all people of Latinx descent to be able to see themselves on screen. I want to feel like I can open doors for other people,” Ortega said.

Within the past year, Ortega has seen her star rise thanks to her leading role in “Wednesday,” which earned her an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination.

All this stardom has also placed Ortega under a social microscope.

earlier this year A fashion show incident in Paris sparked discussion about whether Ortega was “Latin enough”. In a clip of the event posted on social media, Argentinian actress Anya Taylor Joy speaks in Spanish and introduces her husband to Ortega and Spanish singer Rosalía, and Ortega responds in English.

People left comments on the video questioning Ortega’s Latinx identity because she was not a Spanish speaker. In recent years There has been more discussion about how cultural identity A language should not be measured by the ability to speak it.

“I wasn’t born in a Spanish-speaking country, I haven’t spent a lot of time in Mexico and I’ve never been to Puerto Rico — so there’s a feeling of not being able to be a fair representative,” Ortega said.

A Pew Research study this year showed that 78% of U.S. Hispanics do not consider it necessary to speak Spanish to be considered Hispanic. Like Ortega, about 54% said they were embarrassed by not speaking Spanish.

Ortega hopes to take her talents beyond being in front of the camera. As she has progressed in her career, she has started producing, and eventually wants to direct. She is also passionate about music and composition and spends a lot of time playing with sounds.

“It’s the way I connect with people on set or form relationships or even make friends,” Ortega said. “I try to find music lovers.”