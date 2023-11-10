Jenna Ortega elevated the sheer knit trend with a fall statement coat

Even as the temperatures cool down, the stars are not losing their shine. On Tuesday, Jenna Ortega provided a masterclass in crafting the sheer trend while attending an event in London. Wednesday The actress was in town for Harper’s Bazaar Best Woman of the Year Award. Ortega presented a complete Dior look that, despite its light color palette, was anything but cool.

To start, Ortega wore a see-through knit maxi dress designed in a striking gold fabric. The cut of the dress was quite simple and it looked like she paired it with a flesh-toned slip underneath for some extra coverage. The floor-sweeping piece was certainly a statement in itself, but, Ortega sparked even more conversation for the rest of her look.

Dave Bennett/Getty ImagesEntertainment/Getty Images

Instead of wearing a single knitted garment, she added an embroidered trench coat on top. The outerwear piece featured various floral and divine motifs and fell just below the actress’s knees. To complete the jewel-toned ensemble, Ortega wore a silver choker necklace and a patterned clutch with the same embroidery as her coat. While we’ve seen plenty of tiny see-through tops and barely-there mesh throughout the warmer months, Ortega’s move to include a tailored trench may have provided the strength needed to last through fall and winter.

However, this look isn’t exactly the actress’ first attempt. In September, she tried her hand at things for Dior’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway show in Paris. The 21-year-old was seen in a monochrome outfit, which consisted of a bar-style tuxedo jacket, pleated skirt and a black knit top. And while temperatures were still high in the French city, Ortega proved once again that even the smallest things go a long way.