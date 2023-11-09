Jenna Ortega likes to take risks

Last spring, Jenna Ortega—who charmed audiences and received an Emmy Award as Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series. Wednesday– was announced as one of the seven faces of Dior’s #DareInGrisDior campaign, which celebrates its new unisex fragrance, Gris. Since gray is a signature color of the French house, the fragrance’s name is fitting, and it represents the brand’s versatile approach to all things fashion and beauty. The fragrance offers a unique combination of floral and woody notes, making it suited for many different wearers, so it’s fitting that Ortega – who has already proven she can adapt to different roles Could – is representing it. “The Gris Dior scent makes me feel confident,” says Ortega. “As soon as I wear it, I feel the desire to participate in life and hug people. “this is wonderful.” The campaign also features some of her equally talented colleagues, including actors Maya Hawke, Thuso Mbedu and Joseph Quinn, model and singer Fai Khadra, French rapper Orelsan and C-pop star, dancer and producer Liu Yuxin.

21-year-old Latina actor—who also counts herself as a writer (she’s published a deeply personal collection of stories and quotes called it’s all love in 2021) and an advocate for the National Bullying Prevention Center, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media – grew up about two hours east of Los Angeles. He gained early fame when he starred in the Disney series stuck in the middle and then landed roles in the second season of Netflix’s You and two sequels to Scream. After his success on Wednesday, Ortega got a role beetlejuice 2, The upcoming sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 smash hit also stars his alumni Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara. He also recently acted best kind (opposite Tommy Lee Jones and Ben Foster), a thriller that debuted at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and is set against the backdrop of Boston’s commercial fishing industry. “I play a young woman named Mabel who is learning what it means to trust someone,” says Ortega. “This is a play with an incredible team and cast, and I love being there. Felt really grateful – I learned a lot from that movie.”

However, for the Gris campaign video, Ortega’s role was very different from her earlier roles. “Basically[I was]walking around on a bed of flower petals while more petals fell from the sky,” she explains. “It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard of in my life.” Is. “I never wanted it to end.” We spoke to the young talents in the Dior campaign launched earlier this year about their relationship with fragrance, risk-taking and the causes that are close to their hearts.