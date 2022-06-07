Jenna Ortega (Merlina): Who is the LGBT+ ally actress

After the announcement that she will give life to Merlina (Wednesday) in the series spin off of The Addams Family, created by Tim Burton for Netflix, and his work alongside Maddie Ziegler in The Fallout (Megan Park, 2022), part of the public has wondered about the sexual orientation of actress Jenna Ortega, her relationship with the LGBT+ community and the possibilities that the Disney and The CW star could be a lesbian.

american actress Jenna Ortega it will not only be Merlin in the series spin off from netflix from the addams familybut is also an LGBT+ ally, an activist for the rights of people in the context of migration and one of the protagonists of The Falloutmovie available HBO with which any girl lesbian or bisexual can remember your coming age. Like other young actresses, her first approaches to acting were participation in series of considerable scope such as CSI: New York. A manager met her talent through Facebook. She was between 8 and 9 years old at the time.

Later, he joined the cast of the sitcom Rob. This opportunity put her in the sights of Marvelproducer who joined her in the cast of iron Man 3 (2013). A year later (2014) she received an offer from Netflix. She was offered the leading role in Jane the Virgin. With these franchises as background, between 2016 and 2020 he collaborated with Disney Channel. She had the lead role in Stuck in the Middle (Harley Diaz) Y Elena of Avalor (princess elizabeth).

was born on September 22, 2002 in La Quinta, Calif.. There he spent much of his childhood. However, her work has made her change residence several times. Along with the premiere of The Fallout, Jenna Ortega spent her days in Romania. By that time, Jenna Ortega was focused on her role as Merlin (Wednesday) in a spin off of Addams Family. The June 6, 2022Netflix presented the first previews of what the actress will look like in this series directed by Tim Burton.

Her role as Vada Cavell

Through characters like Jenna Ortega, Megan Park managed to The Fallout It was a good way for girls to start questioning the stigma behind the words ‘lesbian’ and ‘bisexual’. For this reason, Ortega herself considers that it is a job that can help many young people of generation Z.

In an interview with InStyle, also a fashion lover commented that she had never had a role like Vada. In this regard, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter He said that the approach to the exploration of sexuality and issues such as violence within schools is “a kind of apology to young sectors.”

In addition to these points, another thing that is known about her time in Megan Park’s history is that she and her Cost, Maddie ZieglerThey supported each other all the way. Although they had known each other for a long time, at first they were very nervous about working with each other. However, once filming began, they realized that they could learn as a team.

And is Jenna Ortega a lesbian or part of the LGBT+ community?

Throughout her acting career, Jenna Ortega has never hesitated to express her support for LGBT+ causes. She is a big fan of Viola Daviswho in 2016 took advantage of his participation on the red carpet of the Tribeca Film Festival to ensure that he would fight for diverse families.

In an interview for Netflix Latin AmericaJenna Ortega expressed that among the women who inspire her is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (COC), American activist and politician committed to the LGBT+ community. Likewise, has participated in charity races for the population living with HIV.

Nevertheless, Jenna Ortega has not spoken about her sexual orientation or the possibility that she is a lesbian. The young promise of Netflix has also made known her position against her regarding weapons. She is of Puerto Rican and Mexican descent. That is one of the reasons why she, whether in an electoral period or not, speaks out against US anti-immigration policies.

In 2018, he even addressed Melania Trump directly to point out her lack of respect and empathy. Also on her agenda of interest and commitment is the preservation of the adolescent mental health. KNOW THESE DATA ON THE MENTAL HEALTH OF LGBT+ YOUTH.

Did you already know Jenna Ortega, LGBT+ ally, activist for the rights of people in the context of migration and one of the protagonists of The Falloutfilm with which any lesbian or bisexual girl can feel identified?

With information from InStyleShowbiz CheatSeat, Netflix Latin America and The Hollywood Reporter