Jenna Ortega, the new Tim Burton Wednesday who killed the Disney girl

Jenna Ortega (Coachella, California, 2002) represents the determination of a generation that has set out to change the status quo of the world. Ambitious but honest, competitive but generous. The leading actress of Wednesdaythe new Netflix series and debut of Tim Burton on television, with Puerto Rican and Mexican roots does not mince words and his roles as a bold personality are fervent proof of this.

He dreamed of making it in Hollywood when he was only six years old watching The fire of revenge, with Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington, and nobody and nothing stopped their momentum until they achieved it. Today he dresses in a black striped uniform, tie and white shirt to put himself in the shoes of a character as iconic and heartbreaking as Wednesday Addams.

Jenna Ortega is Wednesday Addams. Netflix

For a 20-year-old girl with some experience in the horror genre – we saw her before in the fifth part of screamin the second season of you and in the horror comedy The Babysitter: Killer Queen– taking over from Christina Ricci was a risky sport. Comparisons are hateful but inevitable, as some would say. Aware of this, Ortega decided that the new Wednesday would have another light. One that has managed to cross the screen and shine with the same intensity behind the cameras.

Jenna Ortega’s attitude and social commitment in her private life, one that shows little by little on her social networks, is admired by the scandalous number of 13.5 million followers, the same ones that have elevated her to a generational icon.





A reference to which Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino’s creative director, had his eye on a little less than a year ago and who took her to the MET gala, the great annual fashion party. She was an ambassador for the Italian firm at a young age and with a clear objective: to rejuvenate the image of the luxury house and bring it closer to a younger audience.

Other specialized leading magazines from very different media were also caught up in the magnetism of the young Puerto Rican. It was the case of the alternative and magazine underground Highsnobietywho brought out his facet more grungefrom the beauty experts at Allure Magazine or the freshness of Nylon Magazine.







On the red carpet, Ortega dares with asymmetrical looks, transparencies and printed two-piece sets. In 2014, she became a regular on Disney Chanel thanks to roles like the one she starred in Jane the VirginHis style was sweet and girlish.

He began to point out ways in 2018, at the age of 16, in the delivery of the Radio Disney Music Awards, with a Burberry outfit made up of pants and a corset; also on the spot’Party with a Purpose‘, that same year, with a denim outfit from Dsquared2 in which he wanted to show off his activism with a pin with the message time’s up.

Actress Jenna Ortega at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2018 GTRES

Jenna Ortegaen at the ‘Party with a Purpose’ event held in California in 2018 Richard Shotwell

Her style has been maturing -and darkening, like her roles- and now she is photographed on the streets and photocalls of the premieres of her films with black lace or semi-transparent tulle dresses. A stylistic evolution in keeping with the roles she has played, and a simile of the death of the Disney girl that she once was.

Jenna Ortega at the Latino Cinema and Television Celebration GTRES