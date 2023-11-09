Jenna Ortega turns down Wednesday Addams role, refuses to watch Netflix

This has been one of the biggest shows to develop from streaming mogul Netflix Wednesday, a show based on the classic Addams Family story. While we still see Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, the Thing, and other iconic characters we’ve all fallen for at one time or another, the show puts them in more guest star roles, only ever- Sometimes graces the screen.

Overall, this show highlights Wednesday Addams.

Wednesday’s complexion is very fair, complemented by deep brown eyes and jet-black hair that is carefully styled into two long braids, as well as bangs that grace her face. Despite being a bit scary, their presence mesmerizes the audience due to the oddities.

In Gomez’s words, “Wednesday always exudes an aura of half-dead lethargy,” maintaining an unchanging, blank gaze and rarely changing his expression.

Known for her outspokenness, unwavering fascination with the macabre and the macabre, and sadistic tendencies, Wednesday’s outlook on life leans towards the more evil and pessimistic side, which she views as nothing but undesirable. Her conversational repertoire is full of wit and sarcasm, often engaging in verbal duels with the formidable Bianca Barclay.

Additionally, he has psychic abilities that manifest as vivid visions.

Wednesday boasts extraordinary intelligence, although at times, her own tendencies can hinder her. She aspires to gain recognition as a writer and is currently working on a series of Gothic mystery novels on the show.

In the show, Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy, a school for misunderstood and supernatural people. Here, he is able to develop his vision and solve a local murder.

The show takes the audience through a coming-of-age story with very strange ups and downs. The show is not your typical teen high school drama, as there is none produced by Tim Burton, but because of that and the eponymous actress Jenna Ortega, the show is one of the most watched shows on Netflix, Who has broken records in his very first performance. The week of streaming.

Jenna Ortega has officially been dubbed the “Scream Queen” after her recent stint in the horror film genre. The actress has been chasing the spotlight since she was three years old and recently opened up about the complexities of growing up as a Latina actor and the lack of available roles. Oretaga said that youth roles usually mean you’re playing a younger version of a character or a child of a character, but since most of the characters were not Latina, it became harder to put Jenna into any category.

His big moment came when the Disney sitcom stuck in the middle Offered him a leading role. She will also star in the CW hit jane the virgin, Then came the catastrophic period, in which Ortega is still deeply involved.

she played the role of annie Insidious: Chapter 2phoebe in The Babysitter: Killer Queen, tara carpenter scream 5 And 6Sky Willow Inn studio 666, in lorraine xWednesday Adams Inn Wednesday, And soon, she’ll also star as Lydia Dietz’s daughter beetlejuice 2And working on a horror film called death of a unicorn With Paul Rudd for A24.

Ortega has always had an affinity for the horror genre, and after her recent performances, it’s clear that she resonates well in this field.

Wednesday is currently the second most watched show on Netflix (in English) stranger things 4And there have been countless nominations.

The show has received a pair of Golden Globe Award nominations. One nomination was in the category of “Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy”, while the other was in the category of “Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy”, with Ortega’s outstanding performance given special praise.

Additionally, the show was recognized at the Primetime Emmy Awards, earning nominations in two separate categories: “Outstanding Comedy Series” and “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.”

Of course, a second season was the obvious choice.

At the moment, the strike has made it impossible for Netflix to move the show forward, but the streaming giant has revealed that Wednesday And stranger things wThere can be two main focuses’ once filming can be summarized.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Ortega explained how she strongly rejects the idea of ​​watching the show. Funnily enough, Ortega turned it down when offered the role in order to focus more on feature films, but was lured by the opportunity to work with Tim Burton.

However, that’s not the reason she won’t watch the show.

The publication wrote, “She can’t see herself acting on screen because, she says, she is her own worst critic and focuses on what she could have done better. “I can’t look at my work because I know that if I stick to certain things, I won’t be able to grow and move forward as an actress,” she explains. “A lot of people in my profession can probably relate to this: When you do a take you don’t like, you go to bed kicking yourself. But ultimately, all I can do is be vulnerable and honest when the cameras are on and then I have to move on and let it go. “It’s really hard for me not to be in control.”

This is something we’ve seen other prolific actors do as well; For example, even Johnny Depp refuses to watch his films!

season two of Wednesday The release is currently targeted for late 2024, but season one is currently available on Netflix.

