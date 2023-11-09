Jenna Ortega turns her back on Netflix and ‘Wednesdays’, prefers fashion ads

Jenna Ortega is one of the hottest young actors in film and television right now, but she says she actually prefers doing commercials for fashion lines than starring in the hit Netflix series. Wednesday,

Like most young stars of her generation, Jenna Ortega has wasted no time in developing her image as a rising young mogul. Like her contemporary Millie Bobby Brown, she is a published author, having published a book titled Essays and Quotes It’s All Love: Reflections for Your Heart and Soul, Like Zendaya and Demi Lovato, she is a former Disney star who has starred in TV shows stuck in the middle And Elena and the Secret of Avalor, Like Mia Goth, she has completely cemented her reputation as a killer queen in horror movies the Scream (2022), American massacre (2022), and scream vi (2023). Like most of them, she has been on Saturday night Live,

Most audiences may know her best as the latest incarnation of Wednesday Addams, the teenager who, as her father says, “always exudes an air of half-heartedness.” Jenna Ortega begins portraying a new version of the beloved Addams Family member during the Tim Burton series in 2022 Wednesday Streaming started on Netflix.

it especially takes addams family Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is sent to Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for strange and magical children. Once there, he almost immediately finds himself investigating a series of unusual deaths, discovering his psychic abilities, and clashing with authority figures played by Christina Ricci (herself a former Addams) and Gwendoline Christie. Is found to be happening.

The series became an instant hit with Netflix viewers and Season 2 has been eagerly awaited, especially after the months-long SAG-AFTRA strike that shut down almost all Hollywood productions.

However, it often doesn’t seem like Jenna Ortega has the same enthusiasm for her Netflix role as the rest of us. In the past, he has publicly criticized the show’s writing and claimed to have rewritten his own dialogue as Wednesday Addams. Recently she had said that she does not even watch her show personally.

Then, it shouldn’t be at all surprising that Jenna Ortega recently told Elle Canada that her current gig as one of the new faces of fashion house Dior was actually more fun than shooting TV shows and movies. Ortega said of her experience in fashion shoots and campaigns, “You rarely have to worry about lines, and the concepts are always mysterious and creative. “It’s played almost strictly, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Hopefully, Jenna Ortega will have some fun, as she’s set to star in both Wednesday Season 2 and the long awaited beetlejuice 2 With Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton and, rumor has it, Johnny Depp.

