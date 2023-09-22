Jenna Ortega wears her hair in a faux mullet updo

It seems that from my thorough investigation (read: I clicked on her Instagram page), Jenna Ortega is missing from social media, she has not posted since the beginning of last month (August 2023). But that all changed today when we opened our feed and saw not only a beautiful selfie of the actor, but also a selfie that had the illusion of mullet hair. Happy Friday, friends!

Jenna’s photo hit our screens less than 24 hours ago and was shared in promotion of Dior’s latest jewelery collection, ‘Dior Jouillerie’ – in which she’s on the front and is the face of… natch. However, apart from fashion, what we had to do double Triple Take was the messy updo styling her hair.

As shown in the post below and with screenshots of the video reel shown in her Story, Jenna’s brunette, shoulder-length hair is pulled back, where the face-framing strands are front and center stage.

Now, IDK about you, but in doing so, this style creates the illusion of a fake mullet… sort of. You know, a Billy Ray Cyrus-esque look with a shorter top and longer ‘tail’ length in the back.

Obvi, I think we can conclude that Wednesday The star has yet to cut her hair into such a dramatic change, but with this, one can dream. Come on Jenna, give the fans (aka us) what we want.

After all, as the saying goes: new autumn SJN, new haircut, right?

