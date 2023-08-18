Jenna Ortega’s new horror film is already on Amazon Prime Video and joins ‘Bad Taste’ alongside ‘Let Me Out’.

‘American Nightmare’ surprisingly releases on Amazon Prime Video this weekend without much fanfare, Something that may seem out of the ordinary, since this is a film that was released on VOD in the United States more than a year ago and didn’t garner much attention at the time. But we’re talking about what’s for the Spanish public, The new horror film of Jenna OrtegaUnprecedented in our country so far, and that means it’s been on our radar for a while.

The thing is, ‘American Nightmare’ was released in the US before the Netflix series ‘Wednesday’ and therefore, before Jenna Ortega phenomenon came to the fore and she became one of the actresses of the moment. Then came the commercials for ‘Scream VI’ and ‘Bitelchus 2’ and the adaptation of ‘La Casa de Bernarda Alba’, among others. Earlier that same year, Ortega starred in the reboot of ‘Scream’ and ‘X’, the first film in Ti West’s trilogy that would continue with ‘Pearl’ and close with ‘Maxxin’. So we can say that, even though the media hit hasn’t hit yet, ‘American Nightmare’ Shows Us an Ortega Who Was Already Considered a Glorious Scream Queen in Horror Movies,

brothers movie Julio and Diego HalevisA candidate for best horror movies on Amazon Prime Video, it takes on its original title (‘American Carnage’: ‘American Carnage’). Donald Trump’s own hate speech against immigration, and the story itself uses these images and many other images to reflect on the systematic racism that pervades certain areas of American society. Making a play on words with the clichéd “American Dream,” ‘American Nightmare’ introduces us A group of youth, children of immigrants, who are detained and their families threatened with deportation by a controversial new law from a governor who soon faces another election. The main character is not Jenna Ortega, but JP (George Lendeborg Jr.), who is detained along with his sister. Both JP and the rest of the captives are offered a deal that will see the charges dropped, but they must offer Volunteer at Elderly Care Center, Once they get there, they discover that nothing is as it seems…

And here I can read, because “American Nightmare” uses suspense, comedy, and terror to craft a story about the horrors of racism and the rejection of immigrants in the “Land of Opportunity.” A little bit of ‘Let Me Out’ and Jordan Peele’s social horror, a little bit of ‘Bad Taste’, ‘Bubba Ho-Tape’ and some lighthearted B-series horror comedies and… Wait a minute, isn’t that Pepin Trey?,

