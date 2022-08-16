Jennette McCurdy and “I’m Glad My Mom Died”

I’ve had the opportunity to read “I’m Glad My Mom Died” and I want to share with you a little of how much this book leaves us. Written by Jennette McCurdy, this autobiographical book chronicles the writer’s unpleasant experience during her acting journey and retirement from it, the emotional, physical and psychological abuse she suffered from her and the eating disorders she faced. .

In “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” McCurdy remembers the experiences he had and the consequences that they generated, from addictions, eating disorders, his low self-esteem and the hypersexualization of his person. In recent days, the name of the book and its author have not stopped sounding, not only because of the support given to Jennette for raising her voice but also because of the strong and exclusive statements she shared, especially during the filming of his leading roles iCarly and Sam & Cat, in which he talks about the behavior and attitudes of a character he calls “The Creator” keeping his name anonymous for legal reasons, however giving the readers to deduce that it is the creator of these television programs, Dan Schneider who has already been denounced for issues of pedophilia, harassment and abuse.

Jennette revealed that for a long time after her retirement from acting, she had already wanted to leave her acting career because she never really felt passionate about what she did, but rather felt pressured and controlled by her mother to continue doing it, inciting her to a disorder. of anxiety and serious problems with their self-esteem.

“She hits the steering wheel, while accidentally hitting the horn. Mascara dripped down her cheeks. She was hysterical, like I was at the “Hollywood Homicide” audition. Her hysteria scares me.” It was her mother’s reaction to hearing her daughter’s wishes to abandon her career, according to McCurdy.

The title of the book may sound very crude, but for Jennette it is an absolute liberation in which she was able to capture the liberation she felt when her mother died of cancer and she was no longer her ‘boss’.

A heartbreaking and hilarious memoir about her struggles as a former child actress, including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother, and how she took back control of her life.

Jennette McCurdy’s memoir is less a cathartic outlet, and more a glimpse of the calm after the storm, of what it means to be raised in Hollywood as a child actor with an abusive father.

Jennette McCurdy was six years old when she had her first acting audition. Her mother’s dream was for her only daughter to become a star and Jennette would do anything to make her mother happy.

“So he followed what mom called ‘calorie restriction’, eating little and weighing himself five times a day. She underwent extensive makeovers at home while mom admonished her: “Your eyelashes are invisible, okay? Do you think Dakota Fanning doesn’t dye hers? Mom even showered her until she was sixteen while she shared her journals, email and all her income”, are some things read in the book.

In I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette recounts all of this in unflinching detail, as she recounts what happens when the dream finally comes true. She cast in a new Nickelodeon series called iCarly, she is shot to fame.

However, Jennette is plagued by anxiety, shame, and self-loathing, which manifests itself in eating disorders, addiction, and a series of unhealthy relationships.

These issues only get worse when, shortly after taking on the lead role in the iCarly spin-off Sam & Cat alongside Ariana Grande, her mother dies of cancer. Finally, after discovering therapy and quitting acting, Jennette embarks on recovery and decides for the first time in her life what she really wants.

McCurdy reflects that it was only by moving away from Hollywood after her mother’s death that she was able to gain clarity on the situation and begin the process of healing and what it meant to become her own person. And part of the process was telling her own story, which culminated in a one-woman show called I’m Glad My Mom Died. This later became a memoir of the same name.

McCurdy has proven herself to be a funny and insightful writer, deeply empathetic and capable of a very solid punchline. To this day, Jennette McCurdy continues to overcome all the traumas that her career as an actress brought her, struggling to get ahead in her work as a writer and director. I hope that more people take the time to read this shocking book, not because of the morbidity of laundry gossip that has spread on the internet, but to reflect on the cases of mistreatment and abuse that girls and young people can suffer from their mothers, we hope that Jennette’s story inspires more people to tell their story, whether within the walls of Hollywood, or in life outside of entertainment media.

If it is in your hands to be able to read it, he invited you to do so, this book contains many more things than show business, it is a cruel and realistic story of a victim told with frankness and black humor, I am glad that my mother died is an inspiring story of resilience, independence and the joy of shampooing your hair.

