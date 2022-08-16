Entertainment

Jennette McCurdy and “I’m Glad My Mom Died”

I’ve had the opportunity to read “I’m Glad My Mom Died” and I want to share with you a little of how much this book leaves us. Written by Jennette McCurdy, this autobiographical book chronicles the writer’s unpleasant experience during her acting journey and retirement from it, the emotional, physical and psychological abuse she suffered from her and the eating disorders she faced. .

In “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” McCurdy remembers the experiences he had and the consequences that they generated, from addictions, eating disorders, his low self-esteem and the hypersexualization of his person. In recent days, the name of the book and its author have not stopped sounding, not only because of the support given to Jennette for raising her voice but also because of the strong and exclusive statements she shared, especially during the filming of his leading roles iCarly and Sam & Cat, in which he talks about the behavior and attitudes of a character he calls “The Creator” keeping his name anonymous for legal reasons, however giving the readers to deduce that it is the creator of these television programs, Dan Schneider who has already been denounced for issues of pedophilia, harassment and abuse.

