Jennette McCurdy, Ariana Grande Feud, More

Nightmare at Nickelodeon? In his August 2022 memoir, jennette mccurdy talked about his experience filming the series sam and cat with Ariana Grande.

“What finally undid me was when Ariana came in whistling excitedly because she had spent the previous evening playing charades at tom hank‘ house,” McCurdy recalled in an excerpt from I’m glad my mother diedby The New York Times. “That’s when I snapped.”

The iCarly The alum’s tell-all book, which details his experience pushed into show business by his late mother, Debra McCurdy, is set for release on August 9.

According to the Nickelodeon alum, the network did not allow him to pursue other opportunities during his time on sam and cat – a restriction that did not apply to Grande. While the show was on the air from 2013 to 2014, the “Positions” singer continued her music career by releasing her debut album Yours sincerely in August 2013. Grande’s singing career only skyrocketed from there.

Jennette also alleges in the book that she was offered $300,000 not to publicly discuss her experience at Nickelodeon — an offer she says she declined.

The spin-off of Victorious and iCarly was placed on production hiatus in April 2014, a month after the True Jackson, Vice President The actress decided not to attend the Kids’ Choice Awards amid reports that Grande received a significantly higher salary than her. The “Dangerous Woman” singer denied the rumors via Twitter.

“Jennette and I agreed from the start that we would be treated the same on this show in all respects (as we should be, given that we each work as hard as the other on this show),” writes Grande at the time.

She continued, “The rumors going around about our contracts and unequal pay are absolutely ridiculous and untrue. I don’t know who is posting these silly quotes, but I thought I’d straighten them out and try to put a stop to this nonsense.

In July of that year, Nickelodeon announced that sam and cat was canceled after one season.

“Nickelodeon will no longer produce episodes of sam and cat. We are very proud of the series and its very talented cast and wish them the best,” the children’s network said in a statement provided to We Weekly at the time.

The “7 Rings” artist addressed the cancellation via his Facebook page. “I want to thank Nickelodeon for making one of my childhood dreams come true, for being family to me, for being so accommodating and supporting me in my multitasking with my music career, and of course introducing me to many of my fans. years ago,” she wrote.

Ahead of the release of her 2022 memoir, Jennette dropped a few hints about how she really felt about her co-star and their spinoff series.

