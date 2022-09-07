Jennette McCurdy, Ariana Grande’s friendship over the years

Growing pains. jennette mccurdy and Ariana Grande have gone through many obstacles in their friendship over the years.

After scoring scene-stealing roles in iCarly and Victorious respectively, McCurdy and Grande moved on to a spin-off series centered around their characters. sam and catwhich ran from 2013 to 2014, made headlines amid rumors of a feud between the costars.

McCurdy, for her part, noted that she’s bonded closely with the “Positions” singer backstage.

“We keep ourselves on track, we don’t really talk about business stuff, because I feel like we talk about it so much with other people that we like to keep it for family and just personal stuff” , she said. AND! new in 2013. “It’s all completely personal, what we’ve been up to with our friends lately, where we’re going, what we’re getting into, the clothes.”

The former actress also gushed about working alongside someone with such a strong work ethic. “She’s extremely strong-willed and she’ll do whatever it takes to get what she wants if she really believes in something. I think that’s such an admirable quality to have and I admire him for it,” McCurdy continued. “And I think that’s something, working with her now for a year and a half, that I hope I’ve embraced a bit and hope to get more of over time.”

After airing one season on Nickelodeon, the series went on hiatus and was canceled in 2014. At the time, the Florida native took to social media to talk about her time on the show — while leaving notably McCurdy’s name out of the farewell message.

“I want to thank Nickelodeon for making one of my childhood dreams come true, for being family to me, for being so accommodating and supporting my multitasking with my music career and of course introducing me to many of my fans though many years ago,” the singer wrote at the time.

Following the end of sam and cat, McCurdy clarified that the partners were on good terms. “I just think, you know, Ariana and I were and are extremely close and like-minded in different ways, and then kind of as the show broke down, everybody wanted to find a sort of hidden meaning in our relationship,” she explained to AND! new in 2015. “I think we bumped heads at times, but in a very brotherly way. She knows me so well and I know her so well that I think it’s a shame that things got misinterpreted.

The ‘Empty Inside’ podcast host pointed out that “it’s only natural” to have ups and downs with a colleague after working 16 hour days together. McCurdy later announced that she had no plans to return to acting due to her stint on Nickelodeon.

“I quit a few years ago because I didn’t want to do it initially,” she shared on her podcast in March 2021. “I’m so ashamed of the parts I’ve done in the past. … I hate my career in so many ways. I feel so dissatisfied with the roles I’ve played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing [thing].”

McCurdy added: “Walking away was really hard, but it was something I had to do for my sanity and for my overall peace.”

Scroll down for a breakdown of McCurdy and Grande’s friendship over the years: