Jennette McCurdy reveals to Drew Barrymore if she wants to have children | sets

Both had complicated relationships with their mothers and were child stars.

Jennette McCurdy revealed to Drew Barrymore if she wants kids of her own, after an honest conversation about abusive moms. The author of I’m glad my mom died (I’m Glad My Mom Died) and the actress connected a lot due to their backgrounds as child stars during the interview.

“I don’t think I want children, I’m open to my mind opening up about it, but so far I haven’t been interested in the idea,” Jennette McCurdy explained. during The Drew Barrymore Show. “I wonder why…”, joked the actress of Charlie’s Angels.

“I know I don’t want to have children to have an identity, you know? I feel that I am lucky in that because I have worked a lot on my identity and on myself, and I feel the clearest in that for my 30 years, “explained the former director of icarly. “I feel like that will continue to evolve and change, and I hope so, but I also wouldn’t want to have kids out of some kind of boredom or to save a relationship,” McCurdy added..

“Those are the things I say: If I don’t do that, I’m off to a good start,” he explained to Drew Barrymore, who confessed that at some point he considered not wanting to have children due to the relationship with his mother. the protagonist of ET he was emancipated when he was only 14 years old.

Jada Pinkett Smith and her talk with Jennette McCurdy about children

Is It is not the first time that Jennette McCurdy has been questioned about whether she wants to have children. The topic came up a week ago in an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris in Red Table Talk.

On that occasion, the one who was also an actress Sam & Cat He recognized that he was at a good point in his life and maintained that if he decided to have children, he would not do so to form his own identity.

“I have two nieces that I adore, and a third is on the way. I am happy to be an aunt. I am open that, maybe in a couple of years, something will move me and say: ‘I do’, but I’m fine for now, ”she warned.

Jennette McCurdy opened up about her mom’s abusive behavior with the publication of her book, almost 10 years after her mother’s deathalthough he had already spoken about it in the staging also called I’m Glad My Mom Died.