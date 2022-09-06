Jennette McCurdy was pressured during her iCarly kiss scene

On August 9, actress Jennette McCurdy launched her book ‘I’m glad mom died’, a text that addresses the psychological abuse she received for years from her mother, who introduced her to the world of acting against her will. However, the book has been very revealing and shocking as it also describes several harrowing experiences she had with someone she calls ‘The Creator’ during her Nickelodeon career.

On August 5, some sections of the book were leaked in which Jennette McCurdy revealed that Nickelodeon offered her money so that she would not talk about the abuses she saw and experienced during her time on the chain. According to the writer, the company offered her $300,000 to buy her silence once the “Sam and Cat” series was cancelled.

Since before the publication of the book it was known that ‘The Creator’ (who everyone thinks would be a pseudonym to refer to Dan Schneider)enticed Jennette to drink alcohol and on one occasion gave her an inappropriate shoulder massage. At that time McCurdy was 18 years old and for fear of embarrassing or offending him, he did not stop him.

“My shoulders have a lot of knots, but I don’t want ‘The Creator’ to be the one to rub them. I want to say something, tell him to stop, but I am so afraid of offending him,” the text reads.

Well, after the publication of ‘I’m glad mom died’ more details have been known about the traumatic experience that Jennette McCurdy lived as one of Nickelodeon’s biggest stars. For example, how she was pressured into kissing her friend Nathan Kress.

Jennette McCurdy’s harrowing first kiss

‘iKiss’ was at the time one of the episodes most remembered by fans of ‘iCarly’. It happened in the second season of the series and there ‘Sam’ and ‘Freddie’ kiss after professing mutual hatred from the first chapter of the production.

However, what for many was an iconic moment of ‘iCarly’, for Jennette McCurdy it was a traumatic experience.. To tell the truth, this scene was not only the first kiss for ‘Sam’ in the series, it was also for the actress.

His discomfort had nothing to do with his acting partner, in fact, it was the meeting of several factors. First, McCurdy didn’t want his first kiss to be like this, she wanted her first kiss to be real; second, the lack of privacy that she dreamed would be her first kiss and third, the anger and pressure that ‘The Creator’ exerted on her for him to nod his head as he touched Nathan’s lips.

“Our lips touch. He moves his mouth a little, but I can’t move mine. I’m frozen. His eyes are closed. mine don’t. Mine are wide open, staring at him.” McCurdy recalled. “It’s so strange to look at a person while their faces are touching. Dislike. I can smell her gel for her hair ».

To tell the truth, if we analyze the scene that finally remained in the series, Jennette McCurdy’s discomfort is evident. However, due to pressure from ‘The Creator’ and her mother, the actress went ahead.

“My mind is saying who cares that this is your first kiss, that your first kiss is on camera. End this. Do what you’re told”said. “My body says no, I don’t want this. I don’t want my first kiss to be like this. I want my first kiss to be a real first kiss, not a kiss for a TV show.”

Seven shots were made of the kiss between ‘Sam’ and ‘Freddie’ because ‘The Creator’ was not happy with the result. His anger only generated more pressure and doubts in Jennette who never stopped thinking that the kiss between them was something unpleasant.

“The Creator looks me straight in the eye, but doesn’t say anything for four or five seconds. I almost start to laugh, thinking that he might be playing with me for fun like he does sometimes, but then I recognize that there is a deep anger in him », added the writer. “This is not the time to laugh. Finally, speak.”

“‘Jennette. More head. Movement,’” she recalled.

Finally, Jennette McCurdy’s awkward moment ended when the assistant director reported that they couldn’t take any more time on the scene. One of the seven shots had to work.

Who is Dan Schneider?

In 2018, at the height of the #MeToo movement, the relationship between screenwriter Dan Schneider and Nickelodeon ended. This surprised everyone as the writer was the one who created ‘Drake and Josh’, ‘Zoey 101’, ‘Victorious’, ‘Sam and Cat’ and ‘iCarly’.

Immediately, thousands of people began posting photos and videos on the internet of Dan Schneider engaging in inappropriate behavior with teen Nickelodeon stars. Erin Sanders, Alexa Nikolas, Jamie Lynn Spears, Miranda Cosgrove, Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy They were some of the protagonists of these images where they looked very uncomfortable in the company of the writer.

In the end, no one filed a formal complaint against Dan Schneider and the issue of abuse in Nick’s golden age had been forgotten, until now…

Certainly, for this and other experiences Jennette McCurdy did not want to return to the new season of ‘iCarly’, without a doubt, there are many wounds to heal. Jennette McCurdy’s book is out now.

