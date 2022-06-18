Jenni Rivera and Marc Anthony to be recognized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jenni Rivera will have his star in the walk of the Hollywood fame in 2023, is a posthumous recognition for the singer for her artistic career. Likewise, other personalities from the entertainment world will have her star, such as Marc Anthony.

“The selection panel, made up of other immortals, chooses a group of fees each year that represent various genres of the world of entertainment.

“The panel carefully selected these talented individuals and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become a part of Hollywood history. with the presentation of its stars on the most famous sidewalk in the world”, reports Ellen K, director of the Walk of Fame.

Jenni Rivera’s office reacts

For your part, the official page of the singer published a statement where he highlighted the effort to get so far and thanked the fans for their support.

“God created me… my parents created me… but my fans made me. I am eternally grateful…” the statement read.

Other artists selected to be honored

It is not yet known when the tribute will take place, but it has already been reported that, in addition to Jenni, they will be honored: the actress Uma Thurman, Paul Walker (posthumous); Ellen Pompeo, star of “Grey’s Anatomy”; Mindy Kaling, actress, writer and producer; Jon Favreau, director and producer of “The Mandalorian” series; musicians Lenny Kravitz and Jonas Brothers, among others.

Here you can see all the nominees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame: