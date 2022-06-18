Jenni Rivera and Marc Anthony will have their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023

Jenni Rivera performs the Mexican National Anthem on September 18, 2010 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Jenni Rivera and Marc Anthony will have their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, as announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Friday afternoon.

The popular Mexican regional-style music singer will not be the only one to receive the honor posthumously, as actor Paul Walker was also selected.

In addition to Jenni Rivera, Marc Anthony and Paul Walker, the following luminaries were chosen to have their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023:

Cinema: Ludacris, Bill Pullman, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters and Juanita Moore (posthumous).

TV: Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Raplh Macchio, Garrett Morris and Ellen Pompeo.

Music: Irving Azoff, Sheila E, Jonas Brothers, Lenny Kravitz, Blake Shelton and Charlie Wilson.

Theater: Lang Lang, Melba Moore and Pentatonix.

Jenni Rivera, born in Long Beach, died in a plane crash in Mexico in 2012 at the age of 43. Paul Walker died in a car accident in 2013 in Los Angeles. He was 40 years old.

Until now there are more than 2,700 stars on the sidewalks that make up the Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard between Gower and La Brea streets, and also on Vine Street between Sunset and Yucca.

“The selection panel, made up of other immortals, chooses an honorary group each year representing various genres from the world of entertainment,” Ellen K, director of the Walk of Fame, said in a statement.

“The panel carefully selected these talented individuals and we can’t wait to celebrate them when they become part of Hollywood history with the presentation of their stars On the most famous sidewalk in the world.

Read more:

– Chiquis rivera talks about having considered suicide after estrangement from Jenni Rivera

– The video in which they claim that Jenni Rivera is still alive causes more speculation

– Canelo Álvarez, the first Mexican athlete to stamp his footprints in Hollywood