Jenni Rivera and Marc Anthony will have their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

In addition to them, other personalities such as Paul Walker, Uma Thurman, Lenny Kravitz or Jonas Brothers will have their stars.

Los Angeles, June 18 (LaOpinión).- Jenni Rivera Y Mark Anthony they will have their stars in the Hall of Fame of Hollywood in 2023, as announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Friday afternoon.

The popular Mexican regional-style music singer will not be the only one to receive the honor posthumously, as actor Paul Walker was also selected.

Jenni Rivera will officially be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/UtTLNttNVD — ໊ (@jennimedia) June 17, 2022

In addition to Jenni Rivera, Marc Anthony and Paul Walker, the following luminaries were chosen to have their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023:

Cinema: Ludacris, Bill Pullman, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters and Juanita Moore (posthumous).

TV: Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Raplh Macchio, Garrett Morris and Ellen Pompeo.

Music: Irving Azoff, Sheila E, Jonas Brothers, Lenny Kravitz, Blake Shelton and Charlie Wilson.

Theater: Lang Lang, Melba Moore and Pentatonix.

Jenni Rivera, born in Long Beach, died in a plane crash in Mexico in 2012 at the age of 43. Paul Walker died in a car accident in 2013 in Los Angeles. He was 40 years old.

So far there are more than 2,700 stars on the sidewalks that make up the Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard between Gower and La Brea streets, and also on Vine Street between Sunset and Yucca.

“The selection panel, made up of other immortals, chooses an honorary group each year that represents various genres of the entertainment world,” Ellen K, director of the Walk of Fame, said in a statement.

“The panel carefully selected these talented individuals and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become a part of Hollywood history by introducing their stars to the world’s most famous stool.”

