Jenni Rivera made a STRANGE request to her work team at her last concert, what was it?

It was on December 8, 2012 when Jenni Rivera appeared for the last time before her audience at La Arena Monterrey, where at 9:00 pm the first chords of her hits began to sound, it was then that just a few minutes then “La Diva de la banda” came out on stage in the shape of a cross, which would become the last one she stepped on in her life.

A video has been released on social networks where Jenni Rivera and her work team appear, just a few minutes before leaving to offer her last concert in Monterrey, there the singer made a strange request to her workers.

What did Jenni Rivera ask for before going on stage?

In this video you can see how Jacob Yebale, makeup artist of La Diva de la banda, finished adjusting some details in the makeup of the singer who in turn was anxious to go out to give her concert.

You can also see that Jenni liked to combine her underwear with the rest of her wardrobe because the Diva was desperately looking for her “black panties”, so Yacob helped her find them.

Jenni was very professional so she checked every last detail so that her concert at La Arena Monterrey would go perfectly and asked that the music start at 9:00 pm.

But without a doubt, what caught the most attention is that Jenni Rivera asked her work team to have a boat nearby, yes a boat to be able to pee when she felt like it.

“You know what? They take a boat there, Gigi, a boat in case I pee because there is no bathroom there, “said Jenni Rivera

And it is that Jenni knew perfectly well that the bathrooms are not near the stage at all, so she did not want to waste time between songs to go relieve herself if her body required it, because for her the most important thing was always her public and was willing to pee in a boat to not stop singing to his loyal fans.

