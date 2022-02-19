Jenni Rivera “reappears” in networks and fans speculate if she is really dead

This 2022 marks the 10th anniversary of the artist’s death, but after an image shared on her official social networks, some of her followers dared to speculate that the singer is alive and will make her “great return” to the stage this year.

Jenni Rivera died at the age of 43 in a plane crash. On December 9, 2012, it was learned that the aircraft that was transporting the interpreter had lost contact with the airlines just minutes after taking off.

Later, it was learned that the ship had fallen in the Sierra Madre Oriental, in Iturbide, Nuevo León.

There were no survivors: Jenni, her make-up artist, her hairstylist, her public relations officer and her lawyer all died aboard a Lear Jet 25 aircraft.

After 10 years of the plane crash that cost Jenni Rivera her life, a publication excited her followers.

Last photo of Jenni Rivera. Photo: social networks



This Tuesday, February 15, all the photographs of the official account of the Mexican were eliminated. Instead, a single photograph was published: an image with a black background in which the number 2022 can be seen.

The publication is accompanied by the typical butterflies that accompanied the artist and her name: #JenniRivera.

But this Wednesday night another publication arrived: an image of the singer sitting down and with a microphone in her hand. In the photograph, the artist is seen raising her head and looking at the sky.

“Jenny Rivera 2022”, is the description that accompanies the second photograph.

In a third image, the message is read: “The legacy continues.”

Photo: screenshot



fans go crazy

The comments did not wait and the speculations began to roll quickly. The first theory of many is that Jenni is alive.

“We all know you’re alive.” “It is real? I knew you were alive mija! I have taken care of your legacy by being a good party animal”. “Jenni, we will all be grateful that you already say that you are alive,” were some of the comments in the first publication on the artist’s official account.

The singer quickly became a trend in social networks, where several were even encouraged to make memes hoping that “the great lady” is alive.

Other theories were more realistic and stated that it is a song or project as a legacy and tribute to the artist.

Everything seems to indicate that the publications are the announcement of a new movie based on the life of Jenni Rivera, as Televisa announced the launch of its ViX streaming platform that will include, among other productions, the movie “Jenni”, based on real life of the artist.