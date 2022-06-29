Jenni Rivera’s family: Pedro Rivera does not care that his children Rosie and Juan “steal” him | Famous
The singer’s brothers now work at Cintas Acuario, after having left Jenni Rivera Enterprises and Jenni Rivera Fashion, the companies that concentrate the fortune and legacy of the late performer.
Rosie and Juan Rivera with the green light to “steal” their father
The remarks made by Chiquis caused discord and distancing within the Rivera family, which still does not seem to be resolved.
Pedro Rivera, the singer’s grandfather, spoke about this, but before he admitted that he did not care that Rosie and Juan stole money from their label.
“I love them with all my soul, I have all the trust in the world and if they steal from me, well they are stealing from their father“, he said without hesitation in an interview for ‘First Hand’ this Tuesday, June 28.
“There’s no problem with that,” he admitted, “they can do it freely”.
Last February, Rosa Saavedra, matriarch of the clan, said something similar and advised her daughter Rosie to “steal”: “Now that you are in Cintas Acuario, before someone else steals, you steal. You mocha, “said Jenni Rivera’s mother on her YouTube channel.
Regarding the distancing that exists in his family, the Rivera patriarch assured that the “doors” and his “heart” are “open to anyone who wants to get closer.”
“For me it would be a blessing if we were together“, he said hopefully.
Chiquis’s grandfather responds if he is estranged from his granddaughter
Don Pedro Rivera said that “absolutely not at all” he has a bad relationship with Chiquis and his four brothers.
“We have absolutely no problem”he insisted, “(they) are already of legal age and they they have to answer for their answers and their problems“.
The current lawsuit between the family arose since May 2021 when it was announced that Johnny López, youngest son of Jenni Riveraasked for an audit of his mother’s companies when they were chaired by his aunt Rosie.
The matter worsened with the statements made by Chiquis at the beginning of this year. The family was divided into two factions.