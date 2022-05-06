Jennie Garth diagnosed with early-onset osteoarthritis

ads

Jennie Garth has been quietly battling early-onset osteoarthritis for three years.

The actress revealed in a new interview that she began experiencing stiffness in her fingers and hands at the age of 47, as well as pain in her knees whenever she stood up, but was surprised to be diagnosed with the disease of the knees. joints.

“I was like, I’m too young for arthritis,” Garth, now 50, told Insider on Thursday, explaining that an orthopedic doctor had identified the problem after an X-ray and MRI.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” alum has the most common form of the disease that occurs when the protective cartilage at the ends of bones erodes over time. The damage is irreversible and may require surgeries such as knee replacements.

Despite the initial shock, Garth tried to focus on the positive.

“It was just a new and interesting development in my maturation,” he said.

Garth played Kelly Taylor on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Sygma via Getty Images

The mother of three found that activities such as golf and hiking with her dogs have helped ease symptoms.

“You don’t think of yourself as holding back or something holding you back from all the things you do every day,” he said, adding, “When you know what you’re dealing with physically, there’s always a solution. I definitely don’t let anything limit me.”

Garth, here with her husband Dave Abrams, said golf helps relieve her symptoms.

Garth shared that she doesn’t take any medication for her condition, but often uses an over-the-counter topical ointment to relieve aches and pains.

While waiting a few years, the former “What I Like About You” star explained that she finally decided to go public with her diagnosis to shed light on the degenerative disease.

“When you hear the word arthritis, you associate it with the elderly and immobile people who can’t lead active lives,” he said.

