Jennie Kim changed wearing a trending caramel blonde hair dye

It may be that the caramel blondes do not occupy the first positions of popularity in terms of hair trendsbut that does not prevent Jenny Kim choose it to make a radical change in your image. After all, in the world of the internet and social networks, changes occur at breakneck speed, and it is a color that becomes relevant every summer, just in time to add light to our faces.

The trending hair colors for summer 2022 they continue to privilege natural finishes produced by deep chestnuts or jet blacks. However, celebrities like Jennie Kim, Kristen Stewart Y Eiza Gonzalez, show the counterpart and how diverse the alternatives can be when we choose a blond: with pink, gold or caramel sparkles.

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Debuts Caramel Blonde Hair Dye

The South Korean singer had worn one black mane until the beginning of April this year. She then decided to make a drastic change that she shared on social networks, where she showed herself as a new redhead wore a light tint with pink and mahogany highlights. “Don’t talk to me or my new hair,” she wrote as a caption to accompany the photo she shared on Instagram.

In less than three months he transitioned to candy, using in his favor the fact that he already had lightened hair (something that makes it much easier) and that today there are more options for blonde tints than ever. This color has extremely flattering and sophisticated results due to its sparkles, which they bring warmth. By distancing himself from platinumsit does not require high maintenance as in the case of other dyes, something that you will appreciate.

The caramel blonde has been one of the summer favorites for a long time. One way to achieve this with natural finishes is to apply a dark gold base and then add lighter highlights, as in vanilla color, hand-painted with thick strokes. An expert will make the appropriate adjustments according to each hair and skin color to obtain optimal results.