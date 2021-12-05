Jennifer Aniston, 10 curiosities about the Friends star’s private life

We all know it as Rachel in Friends, but his is a nourished career, in the course of which he has made headlines for his talent and more. Let’s talk about Jennifer Aniston actress who recently exposed herself on the need to get vaccinated to defeat the covid. Here are some curiosities about her that you may not have known.

Jennifer would be the daughter of John Aniston, actor in The Time of Our Lives (1985). Does this name remind you of something, right? It is in fact also the title of the soap in which Joey stars in Friends. John allegedly tried to encourage his daughter to pursue a career as a lawyer by moving her away from acting, but with little success.

Jennifer was supposed to play Monica on Friends

It seems that Aniston initially auditioned to play Monica, while Courtney Cox was supposed to play Rachel. However, when the creators saw them together, they realized that reversing them would be the perfect choice. And so it was.

Jennifer Aniston is, among the protagonists of Friends, the one to have had the most prolific film career. Many of the hits in which the actress has starred, among which we remember Family Vices, Me & Marley and The truth is that he doesn’t like you enough. And these are just some of the titles in which Aniston has shone.

The relationship with Brad Pitt

Impossible to forget the period in which Aniston and Brad Pitt paraded in pairs on the red carpets of all the Festivals. The two, in fact, have been romantically linked for 7 years. Their story, which began with a blind date arranged by their agents, led to their marriage in 2000. In 2005, however, the two separated.

Despite her many and talked about relationships, Aniston has no children. Or rather, he chose not to have them, a decision he had to defend against the speculations born from the pens of journalists from all over the world.

The actress revealed that she was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of 20. Jennifer admitted that she breathed a sigh of relief at the time, because before then she had thought she was not smart because she couldn’t remember anything.

As we know, gossip magazines always spend long criticisms when it comes to talking about the bodies of actresses. It also happened to Jennifer Aniston, who was a victim of body shaming. In fact, many newspapers have often speculated on a possible pregnancy. The actress immediately took a position on the matter, simply saying that she is neither pregnant nor fattened: it is only her body, which like everyone’s can have imperfections.

Aniston doesn’t particularly like nude scenes. In fact, the first would come quite late, in How to Kill Your Boss and Live Happy. In How I Speak to Your Family, on the other hand, it would seem that the scenes in which she appears in lingerie would have been shot using a stunt double.

John Aniston, Jennifer’s father, would have Greek origins. And in fact the actress, born in California, would have lived a year of her childhood in Greece, and then moved to the United States. She only arrived in New York when she was 9, and it was here that she would start acting.

She is godmother to Courtney Cox’s daughter

As previously mentioned, Aniston has no children. However, she is the godmother of Coco Riley Arquette, eldest daughter of David Arquette and Courtney Cox who was recently nominated for an Emmy.