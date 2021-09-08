Jennifer Aniston, 52 and increasingly sexy: her secrets

Jennifer Aniston, who took part in Friends la Reunion, is still in great shape at 52. Here are his secrets to stay on top

Rachele Scoditti

One of the most appreciated actresses by the male audience but also by the female one for her simple, immortal and genuine beauty. Jennifer Aniston, American actress, director and producer, has just turned… 52 years old! And who would say! Looking at her, she seems to have made like Dorian Gray, a pact with the devil to never grow old.

What are her beauty secrets? One is definitely the physical preparation with coach Leyon Azubuike, who said: “Jen works up to seven days a week for an hour and a half per session, depending on the commitments she made at that time.”

THE TRAINING – Fundamental to the actress’s beauty routine “At the end of the workout I feel really beautiful. There is nothing like taking care of your body, with endorphins going great and blood pumping madly: the body literally glows ”.

PERIODIZATION – Azubuike uses a training technique called “periodization,” which is to divide Jennifer’s routines into phases that can include weekly, monthly or annual programs. “If I know that Jen isn’t shooting anything, it’s a different phase than when I know she has something planned. If she is to receive an award, I will not destroy her legs in the gym the day before.”

Everything and more – And therefore the actress does different sports. He loves boxing, jumping rope, doing strength training and working a lot with resistance bands. Rotate these types of workouts so that her physique doesn’t fit and every workout is difficult, Jen is a woman who loves to challenge herself! “For me, changing my training routine is the key. I always try to surprise my muscles. In Los Angeles I really like doing cardio fitness classes for climbing the stairlift: it’s a great workout! ”

HIS FAVORITE – Aniston certainly loves a large and varied exercise routine but is above all a huge boxing fan, which not only strengthens the body but is also able to calm the mind. "It's one of the workouts I've been most consistent with, aside from yoga. There is something about the mental aspect of boxing: the exercises, your brain has to work. You're not just sitting on a bike, it's great! " On days when she trains, the actress gets up very early so that she has the whole day ahead and doesn't waste precious time.

DIET – Aniston follows the 16: 8 diet of intermittent fasting, based on 16 hours of fasting and 8 hours of eating. During these hours, concentrate the meals of the day. Obviously it is strictly followed by a specialist.

The star’s diet is made up mostly of proteins and vegetables, which she eats at both lunch and dinner, in the form of mega salads or meat or fish dishes with an abundance of vegetables. One of the dishes he most often prepares is a quinoa salad made with avocado, cucumber, tomato and parsley.

After meeting Justin Theroux, she introduced pasta into her diet: “I don’t know whether to thank him or hate him for it,” confessed the actress. His favorite recipe is a particular reinterpretation of carbonara, in the variant with turkey cubes instead of bacon. It is essential for her to be able to eat a lot of fruit, which gives her the right amount of natural sugars she needs. But try to eat it between meals, as a snack to break hunger. Typically choose an apple with some dried fruit, such as walnuts or almonds.

THE BREAKFAST – There are 3 solutions, all super healthy and energizing: a smoothie with bananas, cherries, almond milk and cocoa or a toast with avocado and eggs. The third option is certainly the most original: puffed millet cereals, to which she adds a banana or oatmeal with whipped egg white at the end, a gem that Jenny discovered thanks to her ex-husband Justin and that “makes the mixture more soft and delicious “.

BUT EVERY MUCH … – Obviously, his diet is not precise all week, on the contrary he chooses one day a week in which he eats what he wants. Aniston loves Mexican food. And when he decides to transgress and indulge in a whim, he always ends up on tortillas soaked in guacamole.