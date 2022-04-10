Jennifer Aniston, 53, gets cozy with co-star Adam Sandler while filming in Paris

ads

Jennifer Aniston looked age-defying as ever as she smiled for the camera alongside actor Adam Sandler.

The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram with a compilation of images to mark the end of filming for her latest movie Murder Mystery 2.

It appears that the couple was whisked away to the romantic French capital of Paris, where they got to work on their latest production.

Looking happy in a short clip, Jen could be seen snuggled against Adam’s chest in a fabulous white faux fur jacket as the pair smiled and waved in the video.

Other images showed the city of love in all its glory and animal lover Jennifer unable to resist petting a Bulldog on set.

Captioning the montage, The Morning Show star wrote: “Merciiii Paris. That’s an ending,” and included the hashtag #MurderMystery2.

It looks like Adam and Jen have traveled to some amazing countries for the filming of Murder Mystery 2.

They were last seen enjoying some downtime while taking a short break from work while filming in Hawaii in February of this year.

The pair were also filming in Hawaii in February (Image: YouTube)

The Marley & Me star was seen showing off her killer figure in two fabulous pieces that demanded attention.

She rocked a sleek bandeau bikini top and opted for mismatched blood orange briefs to show off her gym-perfected curves.

Jen often surprises Instagram fans with her gripping workouts and it was certainly apparent that her hard work had paid off, with her rippling abs dominating the view.

Jen shared a sweet snap with her adoring followers (Image: INSTAGRAM)

At the same time, Jen also took to Instagram to thank her co-star and friend.

Sharing a photo of the couple arm in arm as they stood in front of the crashing waves behind them, he wrote: “Back at work with my friend. #MurderMystery2,” and also tagged “@adamsandler.”

Many of Jen’s fans couldn’t get enough of the duo and demanded to know if they could join the film crew.

“Where do I join?” one person asked.

“Can I be an extra?” another begged.

A third person joked: “Oh booo, that looks like a depressing outfit! Joke. Jealous. I send a lot of love to both of you.”

While the fourth said: “The best duo ever.”

