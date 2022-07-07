Jennifer Aniston, 53, reveals to us what habits she has changed in these two years to be fitter

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is nostalgic; misses the 90s, but who doesn’t? “Does it sound too corny if I tell you that I miss Friends?“, asks the actress between laughs. “Although, look, more than Friends, what I miss is that there were no social networks. I miss the conversations from before and the typical meeting with friends in the coffee shops!” And, of course, in its start of melancholy, the iconic Central Perk cafe, where most of the scenes of the series were filmed for ten seasons, not could be missing from his speech.

And, although it is true that Friends fever is still latent eighteen years later, Aniston’s life has not stopped changing. Married and divorced twice, the actress who conquered the big screen, diverted her career from acting and tried launching a successful hair care brand called Lolavie, which, it must be said, is on its way to becoming a benchmark in the world. of health and wellness.

However, that is not all. Recently, the actress has joined the Vital Proteins team -what’s more, she became creative director in 2020- and, with them, launched a series of protein and collagen bars which, curiously, were inspired by their own Aniston’s morning shakes. “He made perfect sense,” he tells us, “he had been using his brand of product for many years before he started working with them.”

And after that presentation of how has your schedule changedthe star opens the doors to her new habits to tell us how they have been changing and how she made the decision to put aside routines bodysuit to which we were accustomed.

We all know that you take collagen, what benefits have you been noticing in your body?

Mainly, my hair is now indestructible. It is much softer and I notice as more quantity. Also, my skin looks so much better and my joints feel ultra-strong! Also, I looked stronger doing my usual routines.

Speaking of training, what is your favorite routine?

Well, the truth, I’m changing! A few months ago, I was shooting for three months and I put aside a lot of the habits that I had ingrained in my daily life. And, I have to say, oddly I felt great. She had never done it before and wow!

In general terms, what I couldn’t miss was doing a little bit of exercise as soon as I got up. It didn’t matter what time it was, my 20 minutes sweating were not lacking. And yet, in those moments I didn’t and I noticed a big difference.

At those moments, with the outbreak of the pandemic and outbreaks, I did not want to. I noticed that everything cost me twice as much, from getting up to going to work. Also, I think make a comedy when you are experiencing a pandemic and, as if that were not enough, this war situation in Ukraine… is not easy.

Did it feel good for you to stop doing sports?

Yes. It helped me reflect and realize that more than an intense exercise routine, I needed to sit down and meditate. At present, I thinkwe concentrate only on training physicallyin doing this or that exercise, but, sometimes, it is important to stop and give your body that rest. Listen to what you need.

We love your signature, Lolavie. Any new release in sight?

Well… we have a hair oil that will be on the market in a few days. And, currently, we are devising a shampoo and conditioner that will leave hair radiant. There is also a dry shampoo that we are trying to perfect and a weekly mask. It’s all in process, but I’m very excited about everything.

Do you consider yourself a morning person?

I’m never in a bad mood. I’m not a “don’t talk to me in the morning” person. But I am more nocturnal. I stay until late. I love staying up late playing or watching something. I love to do things when everything is calm, when everyone is asleep.

Being more nocturnal, is there anything you do in the morning to start the day off right?

As usual, The first thing I do is meditate. I try to wake up consciously. I don’t look at my cell phone, which strangely infuriates everyone. But, if it’s an emergency, people will call my landline! Right? Yes, girls, I still have a phone on the nightstand.