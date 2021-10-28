Jennifer Aniston – A Journalist Tests Her Workouts: How Did It Go?

In the last few months we have been hearing more and more about the actress Jennifer Aniston: in June she returned to the small screen with her past colleagues from Friends for a special episode, produced and distributed by broadcaster HBO. In the episode, in which other celebrities from the world of television and not only appeared, we returned to talk about the sitcom and everything that happened behind the scenes (such as, for example, the possible dismissal of the actress before the ‘last season). In recent weeks, however, the Aniston has returned to play the role of the character Alex Levy in the television series The Morning Show Apple TV + (here our review of the last episode aired).

But, in the last few days, the name of Jennifer Aniston is bouncing back on the internet thanks to an Insider reporter (Fabiana Buontempo), who tried to follow the actress’s diet and training regime for a full week.

What Happens When You Try Jennifer Aniston’s Training Regimen?

The regime of the Aniston it consists of a healthy lifestyle of whole foods, intermittent fasting and intense workouts. The workouts reportedly consist of cardio sessions, strength training, abdominal work, boxing and yoga, and according to her coach Leyon Azubuike, sometimes the woman trains very early, before arriving on set.

To start the test week well, the reporter said she woke up early, drank an iced coffee to wake up and then started her workout which included both the upper and lower body. To conclude, instead of doing classic abdominal exercises, she opted for a one-minute plank.

On the second day, given the muscular pains, the Good time he decided to do a yoga session; according to a past article by InStyle, the actress of Friends first do a 20 to 30 minute spin workout to raise your heart rate. Later, with her yoga instructor, Mandy Ingber, perform a flow from 40 to 45 minutes, passing from greetings to the sun, the warrior, triangle and other poses. Not having an exercise bike available, the journalist took advantage of her elliptical, and then did a routine similar to that of the Aniston following a video on YouTube. Despite the still sore muscles, the woman felt much better.

The third day routine saw her do exercises that included core or abs. In 2020 at Women’s Health magazine, Azubuike She said:

“With Jennifer, we do a lot of core-stretching things: exercises where she hangs from a pull-up bar, pulls her knees up and brings them back down. We use a sit-up to shock the body occasionally, but it’s not an important part of our main regimen“.

Not having a pull-up bar, the woman sat on her bench and did 60 seconds in and out to recreate the same movements. From there, he did 60 seconds of sit-ups before the plank sequence.

Given the fatigue of this third day, the next one was more difficult: after waking up later than usual, the reporter decided to put strength training aside and focus on cardio, trying to follow the same intervals (in the 45 minutes) of the Aniston.

The fifth day of the Good time in following the actress’s regime she saw the use of elastic bands (taken by most of the people lightly).

After a quick stretch to stretch and prepare the body, the woman chose a very light elastic band to work the upper part: the exercises she performed were banded rows, bicep curls and tricep kickbacks. Three rounds of 45 seconds each. From there, he took a heavier resistance band for the bottom.

Loading... Advertisements

The end of this test is approaching and for the sixth day Good time he decided to try boxing. Like so many other celebrities Jennifer Aniston she is a huge fan of it and has included it in her training regimen. Taken by enthusiasm, the reporter signed up for a virtual course on Rumble: although she was sweaty and out of breath after 45 minutes, she also felt very strong.

As the seventh and final day of testing, given that Jennifer Aniston barely takes a few days off, the woman thought about using another yoga routine as an active recovery day as her upper body was sore from boxing the day before. At the end of the 30 minutes, he felt like a new person.

What were the final thoughts this week?

Good time he said he enjoyed the variety of the days, because it kept things interesting and inspiring. The workouts of the Aniston (for which respect has increased dramatically) can certainly be performed by even an untrained person, with the right changes if necessary. They can be boosted if an avid gym-goer wants something more intense.

Discover Hall of Series Plus, the new sister site of Hall of Series where you can find lots of premium TV series themed content