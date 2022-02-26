Jennifer Aniston and 6 other celebrities who do not want to have children | Healthy world

One of the questions that celebrities often receive about their private lives, especially when they are in their 30s, is when they will become mothers. Some celebrities answer this question without answering and change the subject, however, other actresses and personalities from the entertainment world answer freely. if motherhood is one of her wishes and life plans or not.

Although when the famous answer that they do want to become mothers, there seems to be no problem because there are still those who consider it as something “normal” in the lives of women, controversy is created with those who respond that having children is not one of their dreams.

ACTRESSES WHO DO NOT WANT TO BE MOTHERS

Fortunately, it is becoming more and more common for some celebrities to speak about their decision not to be mothers and defend that ‘motherhood will be desired or it will not be’because it is not a social imposition or something that all women must comply with to achieve fulfillment.

Among the actresses who have said ‘no’ to motherhood We can include the following celebrities:

The interpreter of Rachel, in the series Friends, She has repeatedly said that she does not want children and has made it clear that not all women want the same things or live their lives in the same way.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the producer responded to those who have criticized her for her decision not to have children and said that she has felt pressured and hurt by society in the face of false rumors that indicate that she preferred her professional career over motherhood and talked about how people only criticize her decision but no one wonders if she can really have a child or if something happens to you in matters of health or on a personal level.

The Hollywood star, known for her role in Bridget Jones’s Diary, declared in 2008, 3 years after her marriage ended, that she was not interested in being a mother, she said. “Motherhood has never been an ambition.”

Known for being one of the most influential television hosts and producers in the history of entertainment in the United States, Oprah chose not to have children.

He repeatedly commented that through his foundation, his academy and other ways of supporting boys and girls, it is like She has shown her ability to be a mother but she never thought about motherhood.

She has stated on several occasions that she has no plans to be a mother, she has even stated that He is also not interested in getting married.

The Mexican actress, interpreter of the successful soap opera ‘Teresa’, has been forceful in saying that she is not interested in prevailing the impositions that for decades have been attributed to women to be considered full or successful.

The also Mexican actress and host, has had a long history in the Mexican media, where she has always been open to sharing her personal life.

In a 2009 interview, the co-host of MoJoe spoke of motherhood as a “very beautiful act of love”, however, she said that It wasn’t for her and that she showed her love in other ways.

The Mexican actress, known for appearing in international projects such as Narcos and Capadocia, declared a few years ago that she had felt pressured by society and by her family to become a mother and for that reason decided to freeze her eggs.

Over time, she decided to free herself from that pressure and abandon the idea of ​​pleasing her mother and her dream of being a grandmother. Ana has declared that she is better now that she does not feel pressure and that she has decided not to be a mother.

The well-known Mexican celebrity, protagonist of ‘La Reina del Sur’, answered the question of whether she wanted to be a mother with a definite “If I had wanted to be a mother, I would have been a mother for many years.”