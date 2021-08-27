Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler back on Netflix, Murder Mystery 2 is official

Two years after the announcement of Murder Mystery 2, the on-demand streaming service Netflix has finally concluded the negotiations and formalized the sequel to one of its greatest commercial successes, with Jennifer Aniston And Adam Driver ready to return as the protagonists.

In the past few hours it has been reported that the sequel to Murder Mystery found a director in Jeremy Garelick, the producer / director behind films like The Wedding Ringer And The Break-Up, the latter of which was played by Aniston herself along with Vince Vaughn. A script for the sequel to Murder Mystery It has already been written by James Vanderbilt, but Garelick is reported to be making changes. Finally, according to the information branched out production of the sequel was accelerated by Netflix and filming is expected to begin soon in Paris and the Caribbean.

The first Murder Mystery was a resounding success for Netflix in 2019, with nearly 30.9 million viewers in the first three days of its release. At the time, it was the biggest debut ever for a Netflix movie. Given the change of coordinates that the entertainment underwent in the years of the covid, the sequel to Murder Mystery can do even better: at the time of the release of the original chapterin fact, Netflix was pushing hard to offer original content to its subscribers and ‘snatch’ audiences from cinema chains with new blockbuster films to watch comfortably at home; But now the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the rules of the game, as audiences made the massive shift from the theatrical model to the home streaming model years ahead of industry forecasts.

