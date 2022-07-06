Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler return to Murder Mystery: what Jen posted on Instagram

It seems that “Murder Mystery 2” will come true, so if you liked the first part, you have every reason to rejoice: Jennifer Aniston has confirmed the end of the filming of the second, on her Instagram page, recently.

A recently released video for “Murder Mystery 2” confirms that Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are done filming. “Murder Mystery” debuted in June 2019 and set a new streaming record for Netflix original movies. With a screenplay written by James Vanderbilt, the film surpassed nearly 31 million views in just three days.

In September of last year, Netflix announced that Sandler and Aniston would be reprising their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz in “Murder Mystery 2.”

Jennifer Aniston posted a short video on Instagram for “Murder Mystery” fans

It seems that the second part of the film finished its production in Paris, as Jennifer Aniston posted on Instagram. The actress uploaded a video confirming that she and Sandler finished filming “Murder Mystery 2.” With backstage snapshots, a clip of the Eiffel Tower at night, but also some photos with Aniston and Sandler together on set: this would be the summary of the post. The clip was titled “Merciiii Paris” and can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Directed by Jeremy Garelick, “Murder Mystery 2” continues to keep plot details under wraps and does not yet have an official release date. Though now that Aniston and Sandler’s filming is over, it’s becoming more and more likely that the release date will be announced soon.

At the moment, there is also a real chance that the franchise will become a successful trilogy in the future, if the second part benefits from as much “luck” as the first.