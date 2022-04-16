Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler say goodbye to Paris after filming ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Jennifer Aniston Y Adam Sandler They said goodbye to Paris with a video on their social networks, after recording some scenes for the sequel to the success of Netflix, Murder Mystery.

Aniston and Sandler they shared with their followers a behind camera of their shooting in the French capital, in which iconic parts of the capital are seen, such as the Eiffel Tower, as well as some moments together on set in a short video with the song C’est Si Bonfrom Eartha Kitt background.

“Merciiii Paris”, Aniston wrote in the post shared with Sandler. “This is all”.

They also shot in Hawaii

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Hawaii. Photo: Instagram

Murder Mystery 2 began shooting in Hawaii last February, when both actors revealed the start of the project, which was a success in its first part.

Aniston and Sandler will return in this sequel to their roles as husbands Audrey and Nick Spitz a couple who gets involved in a criminal investigation.

The first film took place inside a millionaire’s yacht and for the second part no further details have yet been revealed, beyond the scenes filmed in Hawaii and in Paris.

The cast

Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong, Annie Mumolo, Tony Goldwyn, Mélanie Laurent, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce and Zurin Villanueva join a cast to be directed by James Garelick, with James Vanderbilt as a screenwriter.

Although the release date has not yet been announced. Murder Mystery 2 It is expected to be on the Netflix platform this year, along with two other Sandler films: hustle Y Spaceman.

This will be the third time Aniston and Sandler have shared leading roles in a movie, after co-starring in the 2011 romantic comedy just go with it, Y murder mystery in 2019, which became the most popular title of Netflix in the year, obtaining a People’s Choice Award What Favorite Comedy Movie.