Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie give ideas to wear leather skirts

Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie They are two renowned actresses whose styles are widely followed by all the women in the world. It so happened that both of them have used leather skirts for different occasions but with something in common: garments that we have in our closets!

The leather skirt it can be combined in a classic, formal, sensual, conservative or modern way depending on the touch you want to give it. Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie They opt to wear this skirt in a classic and accessible way for everyone. Do you want to know how to combine them? Do not miss the advice of both actresses!

Angelina Jolie opts for a leather skirt and a white shirt. Simple but effective. Photo: PopSugar.

Angelina Jolie It has a very minimalist and super careful style that is why you will always see it with basic wardrobe clothes and in neutral colors. This time she chose a leather skirt black to the knee and high waisted together with a white shirt with long sleeves and a V-neckline, black stilettos and an emerald pendant that drew attention because it broke with the minimal white.

This is an ideal look for the office and much more if you occupy a high position in the hierarchy since it provides basic garments that look elegant, well combined and in formal colors such as black and white. After work, do you want to give it another imprint? Then replace the shirt with a black lingerie top and a tailored blazer and you will have an evening look.

Jennifer Aniston wears her leather skirt in a total black look. Photo: Wheretoget.

Jennifer Aniston does his part with a leather skirt black but midi, fitted to the body, with small central gold buttons and a cut at the bottom. He combined it with a closed black blouse with 3/4 sleeves, and black sandals with ankle and foot straps. In this case, you can replace the blouse with a sweater in any color and keep the sandals black so that the color of the sweater is the protagonist of the outfit.

Two different ways to wear leather skirt by two of the most stylish actresses in cinema as Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.