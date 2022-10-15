Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt: an unforgettable love story

When we talk about fairy tales, castles and happy ending, our mind naturally begins to delineate all those characteristic traits that we have always attributed to princes and princesses. Beautiful, indeed beautiful, with blue eyes and shiny blonde hair. Yes, that’s exactly how we imagine the protagonists of those stories.

And it’s not really surprising that when we first saw them together Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pittwe placed them right there, in the great book of the most beautiful love stories we have read.

Of course, the one between the girl next door and the most loved and revered sex symbol by all of Hollywood was not a story crowned with a happy ending, quite the contrary. That fairytale has turned into nightmare made of betrayals and triangles that many of us have experienced on our skin. Yet despite the past years, the new loves and the goodbyes, the one between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt remains and will remain the our favorite love story.

Once upon a time there were Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

It was 1998 when Jennifer and Brad stared at theirs first date. History has it that the actor’s agent organized that meeting. Perhaps the reasons had nothing to do with love, but if it is true that the two were destined to meet, and to be together, then fate was already doing its duty.

She was America’s sweetheart, Rachel’s Friendsa slightly wild but very sweet blonde, perpetually looking for love. He was Brad Pitt, the sex symbol of America, the beauty of Hollywood. And this was already enough to make every woman capitulate at his feet.

One of them was Gwyneth Paltrow, with her the actor had spent three years together, but something suddenly broke. It didn’t take long for that Brad Pitt’s heart would beat againthis time for Jennifer Aniston.

At the dawn of the new millennium, Jennifer and Brad appear together in the spotlight hand-in-hand at the 1999 Emmy Awards. They are beautiful and are the envy of the world. The paparazzi are scrambling to photograph them and the cover pages of the international tabloids are dedicated only to them.

Sweet looks and complicit smiles: the two always appear together, hand in hand and united. Where Brad is, there’s Jennifer and vice versa. The two promise to be there, one in the life of the other and whoever looks at them knows it, she understands it.

In a short time they become the symbol of love, the one that makes you dream and hope. They become i protagonists of a new contemporary fairytalethe one that everyone wants to experience.

The Thousand and One Nights Wedding

And if it is true that every self-respecting fairy tale has its happy ending, it is also true that of Jennifer and Brad is only the beginning. A beginning that must be sealed with one promise of eternal love.

On July 29, 2000, the two got married. The wedding is celebrated under the starry sky of Malibu, in front of the Pacific Ocean. At the Brennifer’s wedding – this is the name chosen by fans for the Hollywood golden couple – there are all. There is Madonna, Bruce Willis and Sting. There are the closest friends, including those of Friends, and the family. They are all there to celebrate true love, the one between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

He, she and the Brangelina

The story between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt blows fans into raptures. She does it because she has now become the symbol of perfect love, of a happy ending that can be there for everyone.

Yet even the most beautiful things are destined to end. Sometimes for no apparent reason, sometimes because yes crashing heavily against an obstacle that leaves no way out, and the one that stands between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt bears the name of Angelina Jolie.

It was 2004 when the Hollywood actor found himself sharing the set of Mr and Mrs Smith. The two Hollywood favorites find themselves interpreting the crises and passions of an explosive couple of secret agents. So the spark breaks out, even off the set.

The rumors of the betrayal run in Hollywood and then in the rest of the world: Brad Pitt cheated on Jennifer Aniston and he did it with Angelina Jolie. Rumors turn into a reality that weighs on Aniston’s heart so heavily that it shatters.

In January 2005, the two separate. Few, very few words will be spoken about it. At first the betrayal is denied, but it will be Angelina Jolie, later on, who will tell the birth of love during the shooting of the film Mr and Mrs Smith.

Meanwhile, Jennifer does not feed gossip but lets it flow retreating into silent pain, discreet and reserved. But there is no doubt about the end of the relationship: in the same year Brad Pitt formalizes the relationship with Angelina Jolie and together they begin to create a big family.

Everything that belonged to the Brennifers quickly becomes a distant memory. The images on glossy and glossy paper, which no one can forget, becoming faded and remain only in the echoes of the alignments by fans who cannot forgive Brad Pitt’s betrayal. All the others, however, already have another golden couple to idolize: the Brangelina.

Life after the Brennifers

After the relationship ends, Jennifer Aniston takes some time for herself for slowly heal his wounds. We don’t know if she really succeeded, but what we do know for sure is that she really tried to get back in the game, just like her ex did, even though she never really succeeded.

Brad and Angelina, meanwhile, become the new one golden couple of America, forming a wonderful extended family. Jennifer Aniston starts dating actor Vince Vaughn after the divorce but ends quickly. After a few years, the former protagonist of Friends shows up alongside actor John Maye, but even in this case it is love at first sight that goes out quickly.

Then here’s the unexpected news: Jennifer finds love again with Justin Theroux. The two get married, but after three years of marriage the romance breaks. There is another couple, however, that have exploded in the meantime, the one made up of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The two ex they find themselves single again. In the historical fans there is a hope, that of seeing them get back together, but it’s too late now. What remains of this extraordinary love story with no happy ending is a memory destined to remain indelible.